The Suspect on ITV: Where do you know Shaun Parkes who plays DS Vincent Ruiz from?

Shaun Parkes stars as DS Vincent Ruiz in The Suspect on ITV, but who is he and what do you recognise him from?

Shaun Parkes stars as DI Ruiz in The Suspect on ITV cast (Credit: ITV)

Who does Shaun Parkes play in The Suspect?

Shaun Parkes plays DS Vincent Ruiz in The Suspect.

DI Vincent Ruiz is a police detective who has been solving murders for years and has seen his fair share of horrible, senseless crimes.

A bit of a maverick, his insistence on using his own methods and refusal to play the PR game has prevented him from rising up the ranks.

When yet another young woman turns up brutally murdered, he can barely find the words.

But this investigation will test the limits of his intuition and ingenuity as he struggles to understand what hides beneath the obvious facts of the case.

Shaun Parkes acted alongside Billie Piper as Zachary Cross Flane in Doctor Who in 2006 (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

What has Shaun Parkes been in?

Last year the British actor was nominated for a BAFTA for his lead role in Steve McQueen’s anthology series Small Axe.

You’re also sure to recognise him from his role as CS Terry Reynolds in Line of Duty, which he starred in back in 2016.

Other notable roles include AJ in The River, Truss in The Aliens and Captain Ridic in Netflix’s Lost in Space.

He’s also had small roles in Doctor Who and Death in Paradise.

The actor is also known for his role as Bill Rumer in the 2006 film Notes on a Scandal, as well as his role as Izzy in The Mummy Returns.

Shaun also has a notable career in theatre, regurly performing in the West End and Shakespeare’s Globe theatre.

What age is he?

Shaun Parkes was born on February 9 1973, making him 49 years old.

Where is The Suspect actor Shaun Parkes from?

Shaun was born and raised in Croydon, London.

At 16, Parkes enrolled at Seltec College to study drama. Two years later, he was accepted into the prestigious RADA.

He also owns a home in Portsmouth and regularly resides there.

Shaun Parkes trained in RADA (Credit: ITV)

What height is he?

The actor is reportedly 5 foot and 10 inches.

Shaun Parkes’ net Worth…

While this is very much up to speculation, hollywoodsmagazine.com claims Shaun Parkes is worth a cool $2 million USD, around £1.6 million.

We wouldn’t surprised if he’s worth this fortune though, with a great career built up in theatre, film and television!

Shaun Parkes has had a long career in acting (Credit: Red Carpet News TV / YouTube)

Is Shaun Parkes single?

Shaun Parkes is reportedly single.

He has kept his private life out of the limelight and is not active on social media.

He’s never openly dated anyone either or ever married, so appears that he is happily single!

The Suspect begins on ITV on Monday 29 August at 9pm.

