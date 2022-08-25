Martin Clunes reveals real reason Doc Martin is ending after series 10

Doc Martin series 10 is set to be the show’s last, and Martin Clunes has revealed the real reason why this is the case.

The drama has been running since 2004 – with its final season set to begin airing on ITV in September.

Martin was on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Doc Martin series 10

Earlier this year, it was announced that Doc Martin‘s 10th series would be its last.

But why is Doc Martin ending?

The show, which launched in 2004, has run for nine seasons with Martin Clunes in the lead role.

Earlier today, Martin appeared on This Morning to discuss the new season.

He also revealed the ‘real’ reason as to why the show is ending now, 18 years after it first began.

“There will be people I know watching it, huge fans of the show who are going, ‘But why? We love it, why?'” host Ruth Langsford said.

“It’s just a good time to end it,” Martin replied simply.

Martin revealed the real reason the show is ending (Credit: ITV)

Martin Clunes talks Doc Martin

The 60-year-old then continued, explaining that writing the scripts is hard work.

“Poor Philippa [Braithwaite], I mean she’s worked on every single script, 84 of them, and none of them are easy,” he said.

“Because you’ve got a main protagonist who doesn’t like anybody and nobody likes him, and then go from there,” he continued.

“It hasn’t been easy, it’s tough and we sort of don’t want to repeat ourselves, you know?” he said.

He then agreed with Ruth when she said that they’re leaving the audience wanting more.

“It is the end of an era,” he later said.

“People have loved it, which is all you can ask, really.”

What will happen in series 10? (Credit: ITV)

What can viewers expect from the final series?

With the show’s final season just weeks away, viewers will be beginning to wonder what they can expect from series 10.

Read more: When is Doc Martin season 10 release date? Can fans expect a new series in 2022?

Series 9 ended on a cliffhanger, with the Doc revealing that he’d quit as Portwenn’s GP. His partner Louisa also revealed that she was pregnant again.

So what can viewers expect from series 10? The final season will see the Doc attempt to overcome his blood phobia.

He also wonders whether giving up his role as GP was the right decision.

You can watch every episode of the show on ITV Hub before the final season begins.

Doc Martin season 10 will air in September on ITV and ITV Hub.

Will you be watching Doc Martin season 10? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.