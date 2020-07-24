The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Friday 24th July 2020
TV

The Supervet viewers relieved as Noel Fitzpatrick saves puppy who stopped breathing

Jasper went into cardiac arrest

By Richard Bell
Tags: Channel 4

The Supervet viewers were left weeping with relief as star Noel Fitzpatrick rushed to save a puppy who stopped breathing.

During Thursday (July 23) evening's episode of the Channel 4 programme, Staffordshire bull terrier Jasper went in for surgery to correct a problem with his leg bones.

On The Supervet, puppy Jasper had to have an operation to correct his leg bones (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened on The Supervet?

But as the team got him onto the operating table, he went into cardiac arrest and stopped breathing.

In a tense moment, Noel and the others performed chest compressions on Jasper while monitoring his condition.

The pup went into cardiac arrest on the operating table (Credit: Channel 4)

Read more: Supervet viewers in tears over adorable puppy who was beaten and left with heartbreaking injuries

Thankfully, he started breathing again - although his surgery had to be postponed.

"He's always wagging his tail," Noel observed, as they wrapped Jasper in a towel.

Later in the programme, it revealed that the pooch made a full recovery after undergoing intense physical and hydro therapy to strengthen his muscles.

"Five months after his initial operation, Jasper was able to walk and run freely," the voiceover revealed.

After therapy, Jasper made a full recovery (Credit: Channel 4)

How did viewers react?

Reacting on Twitter, one viewer said: "How cute is Jasper on #thesupervet? Such a happy dog! My heart went when he stopped breathing! Was bracing myself for dust in the eyes and bad news! So glad he pulled through."

Jasper, that got me.

Another replied: "Same here! I love Staffies. I'm considering owning one in the future."

A third wrote simply, "Jasper #TheSupervet" alongside a heart emoji.

The Supervet stars Irish veterinarian Noel Fitzpatrick (Credit: Channel 4)

Someone else said, with a string of crying emojis: "Bloody hell Jasper, that got me #TheSupervet @ProfNoelFitz."

A fifth wrote tearfully: "Phew! #Thesupervet."

Jasper isn't the only Staffie to tug on telly fans' heart strings this week.

Wednesday evening's episode of Paul O'Grady For the Love of Dogs had viewers feeling emotional when it revealed one of the stars of the show, Frank, had died.

For the Love of Dogs revealed that a star of the show, Frank, had died (Credit: ITV)

Read more: For the Love of Dogs viewers in tears as woman reveals Staffie Frank has died

The playful Staffordshire bull terrier had to be put down at the age of 13 when his owner, Rachel, took him to the vets over sores on his face.

Fighting back tears on spin-off show What Happened Next, Rachel explained that she was initially advised to leave the room during Frank's final moments. Vets worried it might prove too upsetting.

But she refused, remaining by his side until the end.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Channel 4

Trending Articles

 Stacey Solomon says emotional goodbye to Joe Swash as he goes on holiday without her
This Morning: Coronation Street star Steven Arnold looks unrecognisable
Baby Lucifer divides This Morning viewers as his father defends name
For the Love of Dogs viewers in tears as woman reveals Staffie Frank has died
Prince Harry deemed a 'liability' as his popularity reaches lowest level in eight years in new poll
Gemma Collins continues to show off weight loss in swimsuit as she relaxes in pool