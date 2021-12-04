The richest-ever winners of I’m A Celebrity revealed: We wouldn’t mind being a (rice and) bean behind them!

I’m A Celebrity has seen many famous names being crowned kings and queens of the Australian jungle or Welsh castle.

But who is the richest of them all?

Here are some of the mots wealthy I’m A Celebrity winners of all time.

Harry Redknapp appeared on I’m A Celeb for a hefty sum of money (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Harry Redknapp

Harry won all of the hearts of the nation when he became King of the Jungle back in 2018.

For his stint in the Australian jungle, Harry reportedly pocketed a whopping £500,00.

Following that he appeared in a range of ads including a McDonald’s ad with his son Jamie where he was paid six figures.

Harry also has £10 million in property assets and a £3.5m mansion in the exclusive Sandbanks area of Dorset.

According to reports, his net worth is £14.5 million.

Gino D’Acampotook part on I’m A Celebrity in 2009 (Credit: ITV)

Gino D’Acampo

After eating a rat on I’m A Celebrity, Gino D’Acampo stirred up quite a bit of controversy in 2009.

However, that didn’t stop the Italian chef from having a successful TV career.

After he became King of the Jungle, Gino presented cookery shows including Let’s Do Lunch with Melanie Skyes and Gino’s Italian Escape.

Read more: ITV issues statement and confirms when I’m A Celebrity will return

He’s also published a number of cookbooks and opened a few restaurants, including Bonta Italia.

Add to that his This Morning work and his net worth is a hefty £8 million.

Stacey Solomon took the I’m A Celebrity crown (Credit: ITV)

Stacey Solomon

Queen of the Jungle Stacey Solomon became the nation’s sweetheart after her appearance on I’m A Celebrity.

When the show ended, she went on to replace Coleen Nolan and become the face of Iceland.

She also got a regular role on Loose Women for a reported £3,000 an episode.

Reportedly her net worth is £5 million.

Giovanna Fletcher was crowned Queen of the Jungle (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Giovanna Fletcher

Giovanna Fletcher was already a successful mum-fluencer with a hit podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby.

However, after winning I’m A Celebrity her career sky rocketed.

She has published another novel called Walking On Sunshine and landed deals with a range of brands including Candle Company.

Her net worth is a substantial £3 million.

Joe Swash returned to the jungle for spin-off show Extra Camp (Credit: ITV)

Joe Swash

After taking the jungle crown, Joe went on to host the I’m A Celebrity spin-off show Extra Camp for 10 years.

Even though he was declared bankrupt in 2009, Joe still maintained a successful career as he bagged roles in panto and became a team captain in the TV game show Hole In The Wall.

According to reports his net worth is £1.5 million.

Scarlett Moffat took on the jungle (Credit: ITV)

Scarlett Moffat

I’m A Celeb opened up lots of TV presenting opportunities for Scarlett after she won in 2016.

She hosted the spin-off series Extra Camp and also landed a slot on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

Her net worth is a whopping £1.5 million.

Queen of the Jungle Jacqueline Jossa (Credit: ITV)

Jacqueline Jossa

Jacqueline is now a fashion icon after winning the show in 2019.

The former EastEnders star has launched her own style collection with InTheStyle and she even has her own beauty firm, Ella Oil Ventures.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity viewers calling for 2021 series to be canned after show is cancelled again

Her net worth is around £1.2 million.

Vicky Pattison braved the Australian jungle (Credit: ITV)

I’m A Celebrity: Vicky Pattison

After smashing it in the jungle, Vicky landed a regular role on Loose Women.

She also went on to present This Morning and the spin-off show Extra Camp.

Her net worth is also £1.2 million.

Georgia Toffolo bagged a deal with This Morning after her appearance on I’m A Celeb (Credit: ITV)

Georgia Toffolo

MIC star Georgia Toffolo got a regular role on This Morning after winning over the nation on I’m A Celebrity.

She also landed collaboration deals with Shein and lingerie brand With Love Lilly.

Reportedly her net worth is £1 million.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us what you think of our story.