Repair Shop star Jay Blades on ‘entering a world that was dark’ after marriage breakdown

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades once admitted he ‘couldn’t see himself existing’ following the breakdown of his marriage and business.

The TV star, 53, hit rock bottom seven years ago and confessed that he was “unable to see tomorrow”.

Jay once opened up about his darkest days (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did The Repair Shop star Jay Blades say?

The Repair Shop star previously opened up about the “dark” moments he suffered and explained how he was able to overcome his struggle.

Speaking to the Mirror back in 2021, Jay admitted he “couldn’t see myself existing in the future”.

He continued at the time: “It was everything, the breakdown of my marriage, my business, me not being able to speak about it to anyone.”

Jay said he considered smashing his car into a motorway bridge after hitting his lowest point.

Jay spoke about his split (Credit: ITV)

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades opens up about ‘entering a world of dark’

Jay then said: “At that moment what was going through my head was everything I’d heard at secondary school, that I was nothing, a failure.

“All my life I’d put all that negativity in a box. Now the lid had closed and I had entered a world that was dark, completely dark. I couldn’t even think straight about the effect on my kids, who I loved more than life itself.”

However, at the time, Jay said all the motorway bridges he drove past had crash barriers.

He said he believed if the barriers weren’t there, “you wouldn’t be speaking to me right now”.

Jay ties the knot with new love

Jay was previously married to Jade, who he met at university. However, the couple split in 2015.

Jay has since found love again and recently tied the knot with his partner, Lisa Zbozen. The happy couple married in an intimate ceremony in Barbados last November.

“One word sums up the day: perfect. We had our closest family there, the weather held out and everything worked out so well,” Jay told Hello! last year.

“Once you get to a certain age, you realise what’s actually important on the day, and that is having the people around you that love you for who you are. So we made the day our day,” he said.

Jay stars in The Repair Shop on BBC One, tonight, at 8pm.

