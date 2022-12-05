Jay Blades has married fiancée Lisa in a stunning wedding that took place in Barbados.

The Repair Shop star married Lisa Zbozen on November 22 – but who is his new wife and how did they meet?

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades has married fiancée Lisa at a wedding in Barbados (Credit: Splash News)

Jay Blades’ wedding: Star ties the knot in Barbados

Only 15 guests were invited to Jay and Lisa’s romantic ceremony at a beachfront villa in Barbados.

The couple exchanged rings designed by The Repair Shop’s Richard Talman.

One word sums up the day: perfect.

Based on the Egyptian style of an imperfect circle, they contained the couple’s birthstones.

“One word sums up the day: perfect. We had our closest family there, the weather held out and everything worked out so well,” Jay told Hello!.

Lisa said: “Once you get to a certain age, you realise what’s actually important on the day, and that is having the people around you that love you for who you are. So we made the day our day.”

Jay Blades in tears on his wedding day

Romantic Jay even admitted that he shed a tear during the wedding.

He confessed: “It was almost like I had tunnel vision and I could only see Lisa there. And honestly, that’s when it really hit me. I was like: ‘We’re really getting married now!’ That’s the only time I really got emotional.”

For the afternoon nuptials Jay wore a black linen suit with a white shirt.

The stunning bride opted for a simple yet elegant white dress from Romantic Dreams bridal shop in Birmingham.

It featured a mesh overlay and a plunging neckline, while she held a bouquet of white roses and yellow lilies.

Jay had master goldsmith and co-star Richard Talman make the rings which he designed (Credit: YouTube)

Fans sent their congratulations

After the wedding day the newlyweds spent a week soaking up the sun on a honeymoon there.

Fans rushed to congratulate the pair after Lisa shared a picture from the wedding.

One said: “Oh my goodness I love this.

“Congratulations to you both, beautiful people.”

A second responded: “Wishing you both a happy ever after.”

Who is Jay Blades’ new wife?

Lisa Marie Zbozen is a fitness instructor.

She is the CEO of online programme THEWKOUT.

Lisa was born on November 12, 1980, so had just turned 42 before the wedding.

It is not clear when she and Jay Blades met.

They kept their relationship under wraps until they announced their engagement after he popped the question on December 23, 2021.

Furniture restorer Jay revealed he even designed the engagement ring himself.

It was actually made by his BBC Repair Shop co-star Richard Talman.

Richard also made their wedding rings.

Does Jay Blades have kids with wife Lisa?

Lisa has no children.

Jay, 52, has a daughter from his previous marriage.

He is also alleged to have two other children from previous relationships.

Jay recently revealed on Twitter that he will not be having children with Lisa.

This was after a follower commented: “Congrats. So is it a race with Will Kirk for next toddler in the repair barn ;).”

To which he replied: “No more kids over here for us.”

Jay and Lisa moved into a house together in Wolverhampton before marrying.

