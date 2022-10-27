Repair Shop star Jay Blades defends behaviour towards King after being called out by fans

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades has defended his behaviour towards King Charles in a special episode.

Charles appeared in Wednesday’s special show of The Repair Shop as part of the BBC’s 100th anniversary celebrations.

During the show, Charles presented two items that required restoration – an 18th century bracket clock and a piece of piece of Wemyss Ware made for Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee

Jay Blades appeared on Good Morning Britain today to talk about The Repair Shop with Charles (Credit: ITV)

Jay Blades on King Charles’ Repair Shop appearance

Jay and the now-King laughed together and explored The Prince’s Trust’s Dumfries House, leaving viewers overjoyed with their bond.

However, some viewers called Jay out for seemingly ‘breaking royal protocol’ by touching Charles, who was then the Prince of Wales as it was filmed before the Queen‘s death.

One asked: “What’s the protocol about repeatedly touching the King?”

Some viewers took issue with Jay Blades touching the now-King during the episode (Credit: BBC)

Another wrote: “Why were you touching him every seconds. I will be uncomfortable if it was me.”

Meanwhile, a third urged: “Stop touching the King, Jay Blades.”

If he didn’t want me to touch him he would have said or someone would have told me, and he would have done that.

However, appearing on Good Morning Britain on Thursday, Jay defended his behaviour.

Charlotte Hawkins asked Jay about viewers saying he should remember royal protocol.

Jay replied: “I was touching him and he was returning the touch as well, so the royal protocol is by the person who is a royal.

Jay Blades defended his behaviour towards the King on the special episode of The Repair Shop (Credit: ITV)

“If he didn’t want me to touch him he would have said or someone would have told me, and he would have done that.”

Jay added: “But I think the way that we have this mutual interest in heritage craft, that’s what bonded us together.”

Despite some criticism, it seems many viewers loved the show.

Last night, viewers gushed over Jay and the King’s bond throughout the episode.

One person said on Twitter: “A thoroughly enjoyable episode of #TheRepairShop tonight!

“Lovely to see the warm camaraderie between Jay Blades and King Charles – & also HRH’s sense of humour!”

The Repair Shop reaction to King Charles on Twitter

Another added: “Loving the bromance between the King and Jay Blades on the special @TheRepairShop tonight – let’s have them on talking about traditional crafts every night!”

A third tweeted: “Just lovely. Love the relationship between the King, Jay and the Repair Shop team.”

Meanwhile, another said: “Interesting & enjoyable episode of #TheRepairShop.

“The interaction between Jay & Prince Charles appeared to be very natural. Mutual respect.”

You can catch up on The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit on BBC iPlayer.

