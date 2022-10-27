The Repair Shop viewers left shocked over King Charles’ manner during special episode

King Charles paid a special visit to The Repair Shop in celebration of the BBC’s centenary on Wednesday evening and viewers were quick to echo their surprise over the King’s ‘relaxed’ demeanour.

The episode was recorded between Autumn 2021 and Spring 2022, before the Queen‘s death last month, when he was still Prince of Wales.

Airing on the BBC to celebrate the centenary of the broadcasting company, “The Repair Shop: A Royal Visit” was a one-hour special in which host and furniture restorer Jay Blades met with Charles to restore two historic items.

Viewers were impressed by the King’s appearance, with many lauding his comments on vocational skills and the importance of apprenticeships.

Viewers praised King Charles’ manner during the episode (Credit: SplashNews)

King Charles on The Repair Shop

Many took to social media to voice their opinions about the unexpected crossover and couldn’t believe how “relaxed” Charles appeared.

One viewer tweeted: “Has Charles ever appeared more relaxed and natural than he did on #TheRepairShop?”

Another wrote: “What a delightful #therepairshop with the then HRH The Prince of Wales. He was sincerely interested in keeping the heritage crafts alive and lovely to see him so relaxed too. Well done @TheRepairShop @BBCOne.”

Many watchers seemed to echo the same opinion – how nice it was to see a more human and relatable side to Charles, as opposed to his depiction in the media.

Another viewer tweeted: “#TheRepairShop – simply brilliant tonight. And wonderful to see the King as a natural, relaxed, human man. A totally different person to that portrayed in the media a few weeks ago.”

Charles appeared on The Repair Shop last night (Credit: BBC)

The Repair Shop on BBC One

As well as the King’s general demeanour, viewers also praised his ‘genuine’ relationship with Jay and the respect the two offered one another, despite being from very different backgrounds.

One viewer wrote on Twitter: “Watch out Ant & Dec. What a great double act these two are.”

Another viewer commended the pair, writing: “Dare I say it but two top blokes from VERY different backgrounds but it’s as if they’ve known each other for years. What a great unexpected double act.”

A third fan commented: “A thoroughly enjoyable episode of #TheRepairShop tonight! Lovely to see the warm camaraderie between Jay Blades and King Charles – and also HRH’s sense of humour!”

King Charles personally selected two family heirlooms to be restored (Credit: SplashNews)

In a special episode, Jay and his team were invited to Dumfries House, where the King introduced them to his craft apprenticeship program. The program teaches vulnerable young people traditional skills, such as blacksmithing and wood-carving.

Charles personally selected two treasures for restoration. These were an 18th-century bracket clock and a vase made for Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee.

The team members expressed their gratitude for being entrusted with such valuable heirlooms.

And in the heartwarming ending – the King was delighted at the clock’s restored chime, and astonished by the vase’s transformation.

