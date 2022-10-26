King Charles reveals touching family reason behind his love for clocks in The Repair Shop appearance

King Charles has opened up about his love of clocks in a special episode of The Repair Shop, revealing the very sweet reason behind it.

The episode, which was filmed while the now King was still the Prince of Wales, will air at 8pm this evening (26 October) on BBC one.

Fans can see King Charles in tonight’s episode of The Repair Shop (Credit: BBC)

King Charles reveals sweet insight into royal family on The Repair Shop

In the episode, the King brought two items to the Repair Shop HQ to be fixed. These included a bracket clock and a Wemyss Ware piece which were made for Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee.

He explained to Jay Blades that his love of clocks started with his grandmother, the Queen Mother, reports Hello!.

He said: “To me, I just love the sound, the tick-tock. But also if they chime, that’s why I love grandfather clocks.

“I find it rather reassuring in a funny way and they become really special parts of the house… the beating heart of it. So that’s why they matter to me.”

He continued: “I’m afraid it is something I learnt from my grandmother. She had great fun putting a few together and trying to get them to chime at the same time in the dining room. This made it very enjoyable because everybody had to stop talking.”

The King brought two items to The Repair Shop HQ (Credit: BBC)

The Repair Shop: How Did King Charles’ clock break?

The items that Charles took to be repaired included an 18th century bracket clock. The second was a piece made for Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee by British ceramics maker Wemyss Ware.

It is something I learnt from my grandmother.

The King revealed that the clock became damaged after falling over when someone opened a window.

He joked: “They didn’t own up.”

Speaking about having the King on the show, Jay said: “You’ve got someone from a council estate and someone from a Royal estate that have the same interests about apprenticeships and heritage crafts. It’s unbelievable to see that two people from so far apart, from different ends of the spectrum, actually have the same interests.”

Host Jay Blades said it was ‘unbelievable’ to have the King on the show (Credit: BBC)

‘A rarely seen’ side to Charles

Julie Shaw, a BBC commissioning editor, teased that viewers will see Charles as he’s “rarely” seen by fans.

She said: “This is an incredibly special programme which has the magic that Repair Shop viewers have come to know and love.

“People will see the former Prince of Wales as you rarely see him. He is as captivated by the skills of the team who work on his items as any of our Repair Shop visitors.

“The episode is a real treat and we hope that people enjoy it as much as we do.”

The Repair Shop with King Charles III will air tonight (26th October) at 8pm on BBC One.

