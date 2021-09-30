The Real Manhunt on ITV: Colin Sutton becomes emotional as he recalls encounter with Night Stalker victim

In The Real Manhunt: The Night Stalker tonight on ITV, Colin Sutton becomes emotional when recalling a meeting with one of the Night Stalker victims.

The ITV documentary tells the real story behind the recent hit crime drama, starring Martin Clunes.

And during tonight’s show, Colin teared up as she speaks movingly about one particular victim.

Susanna and Colin in The real Manhunt (Credit: ITV)

The Real Manhunt on ITV

GMB star Susanna Reid sits down with Colin and other members of the Operation Minstead team to tell the full story of an investigation that spanned 15 years.

During his reign of terror, the so-called Night Stalker burgled and sexually assaulted hundreds of women.

Sickeningly, they were all older and at their most vulnerable.

One of them, in particular, causes Colin – who became SIO on the case – to tear up as he recounts a meeting with the elderly lady after she had been attacked.

Colin becomes emotional in the documentary (Credit: ITV)

Cynthia Stephens was 93-years-old when she was attacked in 2009.

“The first victim I met was 93-years-old,” Colin tells Susanna.

“Her husband had been dead for some 25 years and she had mobility problems. She had lost the sight in one of her eyes.

“She extended her hand… but she wasn’t shaking hands with me, she was pulling me down closer to her.

“And she whispered, ‘he interfered with me, you know’.”

Serial rapist Delroy Grant was known as a family man (Credit: YouTube)

“I really felt anger”

Sadly, Cynthia was so traumatised by the attack she gave up eating.

And, tragically, she died three months later.

Colin had to speak with Cynthia’s daughter, and told her that the Night Stalker had “killed her as if he had stabbed her or shot her”.

The retired cop then becomes emotional, and tears up onscreen.

“I really felt anger,” he says. “I relly felt hate for him at that point.”

The Real Manhunt is on ITV tonight (Thursday September 30) at 9pm on ITV