Manhunt The Night Stalker: Will there be a third series – which other high profile cases did Colin Sutton work on?

Manhunt The Night Stalker has terrified and engrossed ITV viewers all throughout this week.

The crime drama has starred Martin Clunes as now-retired MET policeman Colin Sutton.

But now, at the end of the second series, there’s only one question on fans’ lips: will there be a third run?

What is Manhunt The Night Stalker all about?

In this second series of Manhunt, attention turned to the case of a serial burglar and rapist who terrorised residents from 1992 to 2009.

Headed for retirement, Colin was brought in by bosses to help cast fresh eyes over the case.

But as time went by and The Night Stalker’s crimes increased in frequency, Colin became more involved.

In the end, he became SIO and was leading the team when the felon was finally brought to justice.

What other crimes has Colin Sutton worked on?

The first series of Manhunt dramatised the investigation of French student Amélie Delagrange, who was murdered in Twickenham in 2004.

Colin’s involvement eventually led to the arrest of notorious serial killer, Levi Bellfield.

However, Colin has worked on many more high-profile cases.

In the Sky Crime series, The Real Manhunter, which aired earlier this year, each episode of the documentary series focused on other cases Colin worked on.

Aside from Delroy Grant and Levi Bellfield, the series featured episodes on the murders of Chris Donovan, Clare Bernal, Krystal Hart and Bridie Skehan.

The series also featured the disappearance of Maureen Hale and a fire at a nightclub.

Will there be a third series of Manhunt and where can you see Colin next?

ED! has contacted ITV and there is no confirmation of a third series.

However, Colin told The Sun that he and collaborator Ed Whitmore have been sifting through some of his past cases for inspiration.

“Ed and I are thinking about it and we’re talking about maybe doing a third. I have to say it’s a possibility,” he said.

With a new book out now about The Night Stalker case and another commissioned, Colin is busy.

“[It’s] about a cold case investigation of three -now probably four – murders which took place in London in the 1970s,” he said.

“I did a review of one of them when I was back in the Met in 2002. It piqued my interest so I’ve kept a watching brief on these cases.”

A new, second series of The Real Manhunter will also premiere on Sky Crime in 2022.