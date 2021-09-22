Manhunt: The Night Stalker on ITV1: Where is Delroy Grant’s wife now and did she stick by him?

Delroy Grant was a serial rapist who preyed on the elderly during his heinous crime spree – but he was also known as a church-going family man with a wife.

So who was he married to and did she stand by him?

Where is she now?

Here’s everything you need to know about the serial killer, whose crimes are the focus of Manhunt: The Night Stalker on ITV1.

Delroy Grant wife – who was the Night Stalker married to?

Delroy Grant met his first wife Janet Watson in 1975.

They got engaged within two weeks.

The couple married at St Lawrence Church in Bromley Road, Catford, in 1975.

They had two sons, Delroy Junior, now 45, and Michael, now 42.

Janet believed she had found her own prince charming but, after the wedding, things took a dramatic turn for the worse.

She soon discovered that her husband had an obsession with tidiness and being in control.

Delroy Grant beat his wife if he was unhappy.

Janet left Delroy after five years of abuse.

They divorced in 1979.

Who was his second wife?

Delroy Grant moved to Leicester after his first wife Janet left him.

Once there, he fathered another two children with his then girlfriend.

They broke up after he was sent to prison for handling stolen goods.

Back in South-East London, Delroy Grant met his second wife Jennifer Edwards.

Classroom assistant Jennifer was a single mother of two who was a devoted Jehovah’s Witness.

Her community welcomed Delroy with open arms.

The couple lived in a house in Brockley, where they raised their two boys and Jennifer’s two girls from a previous marriage.

Delroy Grant wife – illness

Sadly, doctors diagnosed Jennifer with multiple sclerosis and she eventually needed a wheelchair.

Delroy Grant, who was a former assistant in a care home, registered as her carer.

He became a taxi driver by night and his wife’s carer by day.

His role as a carer for his wife led friends and neighbours to become convinced that Delroy was a pillar of the community.

In fact, Delroy used his minicab driver job as a cover for identifying and targeting elderly victims.

The Jekyll and Hyde character was committing disgusting and sickening crimes for nearly two decades.

There is no news about disabled Jennifer Edwards.

She has not spoken publicly about her husband.

Jennifer and her sons moved away on the day Grant was arrested.

They haven’t been back and the house is boarded up.

What has Delroy Grant’s ex-wife said?

Once police had cornered Delroy Grant, he attempted to blame his own son for his crimes.

During Grant’s initial arrest, he suggested to the police that they should be arresting his eldest son, from his first marriage.

He also accused his first wife of framing him, alleging that she stole semen and saliva from him.

Janet Watson testified against him during his trial, describing him as “evil”.

She said: “I don’t feel anything for that man, he’s evil.

“He’s bad, he’s not mad.

“I know some people have said he must be mad to have done all those terrible things to those elderly people, but he’s not mad, he knew what he was doing.

“When police arrested him, I was totally shocked.

“I hadn’t heard from him or had anything to do with him for years.

“Then suddenly he was back in my life because everyone wanted me to tell them about him.”

During the trial, Delroy confessed he had cheated on his first wife multiple times.

He had relationships with four women and had 10 children.

Delroy Grant wife: What did he do and where is he now?

Delroy Grant, now 64, is a Jamaican convicted serial rapist.

He carried out a series of offences of burglary, rape and sexual assault dating between October 1992 and May 2009 in the South-East London area of England.

He targeted elderly women mostly.

Police called him the Minstead Rapist or the Night Stalker.

They finally caught him in November 2009.

A jury found Delroy Grant guilty on all counts of burglary, rape and sexual assualt in March 2011.

A judge gave him four life sentences and ordered to serve a minimum of 27 years in prison.

His crimes are now the focus of Martin Clunes crime drama Manhunt: The Night Stalker.

Actor Martin stars as DCI Colin Sutton, who led the investigation into Delroy Grant’s crimes.

Manhunt: The Night Stalker continues on Wednesday September 22 2021 at 9pm on ITV1.

