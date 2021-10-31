The Pet Show host Dermot O’Leary’s awkward comment about co-star’s hair

The Pet Show Host Dermot O’Leary was left looking a little embarrassed after he asked This Morning co-host Alison Hammond how she styled her fake hair.

The star made the gaffe during an episode of the ITV show earlier this month.

The pair were talking about different ways of styling curly hair when Dermot turned to Alison and said: “You have lovely curls.”

The presenter looked pleased with the compliment and swooshed her hair back and forth, replying: “Thank you, thank you so much.”

But she stopped and looked at Dermot quizzically when he continued: “What do you do with them?”

Alison Hammond told Dermot her hair is fake (Credit: ITV)

“What do you mean what do I do with them?” she asked, looking confused.

“How do you make them so curly?” Dermot replied.

“It’s fake hair!” Alison exclaimed.

Dermot rushed to smooth things over after his blunder.

“Oh! Well it’s sensational,” he said, adding that he hadn’t realised.

“I thought you just did a different style each day.”

Dermot said Alison had lovely curls (Credit: ITV)

Alison saw the funny side and got the giggles.

She then told her This Morning co-star that the do she was sporting that day was her “protective style”.

“When I want to protect my own hair for a while I braid my hair underneath and then I attach these to it,” she said.

“It’s not even real hair, it’s like, synthetic.”

What did viewers think of the exchange?

Several viewers headed to Twitter afterwards to comment on the awkward exchange.

“Alison took it very well and I applaud her for that,” one person tweeted.

Another posted: “Well handled by both @AlisonHammond and @radioleary – but can’t help but think this highlights the lack of education and awareness there is around different hair types (particularly afro hair) in the UK.”

“@thismorning can you please educate @radioleary on black hair!” urged another.

“That was just 100% embarrassing for him and Alison that he didn’t know she was wearing a weave!”

Dermot has a new show coming

Dermot is back on our screens on Sunday (31 October) with his new programme, The Pet Show.

The series sees Dermot team up with Joanna Page to celebrate the nation’s love of animals.

It airs on ITV at 5.35pm.

