This Morning host Phillip Schofield has been mocked by viewers, after using the “worst chat up line” on Joseph Denison Carey.

The 22-year-old chef appeared on the ITV programme earlier today (October 25) to make his traditional spaghetti bolognese.

Ahead of the demonstration, Phillip and co-host Holly Willoughby sat down with Joseph for a quick chat.

Phillip Schofield has been branded ‘filthy’ by This Morning viewers (Credit: ITV)

This Morning: Phillip Schofield chats to Joseph Denison Carey

Joseph explained that he only uses basic ingredients in the Italian dish.

He said: “I take out the things that do not belong there, like peas and garlic.”

Phillip, 59, asked: “What have you got against peas? Have you ever had a pea sandwich?”

Joseph appeared disgusted over Phillip’s remark, replying: “How do you keep it all in?”

The presenter then said: “Sometimes it falls out, but it’s got to be with white bread and proper butter.

“Best thing ever… believe me. You’ll thank me for it!”

Joseph whipped up a bolognese in the kitchen (Credit: ITV)

How did This Morning viewers react?

Phillip’s comment didn’t go unnoticed with viewers at home.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Phil using his worst chat-up line on Joseph: Have you heard of a pea sandwich? You’ll thank me for it!”

Another said: “#ThisMorning A pea sandwich? I’m disgusted, you filthy animal.”

I’m disgusted, you filthy animal

In addition, a third shared: “Ewww pea sandwich??? #ThisMorning.”

A fourth tweeted: “Pea sandwich you must me joking #ThisMorning.”

Meanwhile, others complained that Joseph’s recipe was too basic for the cooking segment.

One viewer shared: “Why has #ThisMorning hired a chef to cook a recipe that everybody knows how to cook?”

A second agreed: “Spag bol… so no different to how anyone makes it every bloody week #ThisMorning.”

In addition, another posted: “Spag bol? What next – Cuppa Soup? #ThisMorning.”

Phillip and Holly returned to the programme today following a short break over half-term.

The pair were replaced with Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond last week.

However, viewers appeared divided as the usual hosts made their show comeback.

