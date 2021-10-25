This Morning host Phillip Schofield has been mocked by viewers, after using the “worst chat up line” on Joseph Denison Carey.
The 22-year-old chef appeared on the ITV programme earlier today (October 25) to make his traditional spaghetti bolognese.
Ahead of the demonstration, Phillip and co-host Holly Willoughby sat down with Joseph for a quick chat.
This Morning: Phillip Schofield chats to Joseph Denison Carey
Joseph explained that he only uses basic ingredients in the Italian dish.
He said: “I take out the things that do not belong there, like peas and garlic.”
Phillip, 59, asked: “What have you got against peas? Have you ever had a pea sandwich?”
Joseph appeared disgusted over Phillip’s remark, replying: “How do you keep it all in?”
The presenter then said: “Sometimes it falls out, but it’s got to be with white bread and proper butter.
“Best thing ever… believe me. You’ll thank me for it!”
How did This Morning viewers react?
Phillip’s comment didn’t go unnoticed with viewers at home.
Taking to Twitter, one said: “Phil using his worst chat-up line on Joseph: Have you heard of a pea sandwich? You’ll thank me for it!”
Another said: “#ThisMorning A pea sandwich? I’m disgusted, you filthy animal.”
I’m disgusted, you filthy animal
In addition, a third shared: “Ewww pea sandwich??? #ThisMorning.”
A fourth tweeted: “Pea sandwich you must me joking #ThisMorning.”
Meanwhile, others complained that Joseph’s recipe was too basic for the cooking segment.
One viewer shared: “Why has #ThisMorning hired a chef to cook a recipe that everybody knows how to cook?”
A second agreed: “Spag bol… so no different to how anyone makes it every bloody week #ThisMorning.”
In addition, another posted: “Spag bol? What next – Cuppa Soup? #ThisMorning.”
Phillip and Holly returned to the programme today following a short break over half-term.
The pair were replaced with Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond last week.
However, viewers appeared divided as the usual hosts made their show comeback.
