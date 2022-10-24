The Pact series 2 episode 2 review: five things we need to know

Here’s our The Pact series 2 episode 2 review. We thought episode one was gripping, but episode two serves up even more drama and mystery.

The BBC1 thriller is airing weekly from Monday October 25, and if you can’t bear to wait a week, all six episodes are also available now on BBC iPlayer.

These are the five burning questions we have after watching The Pact series 2 episode 2:

***Warning: spoilers from episode 2 of The Pact series 2 ahead***

1. Are the DNA results genuine?

In The Pact series 2 episode 2, Christine (Rakie Ayola) continued to insist that mysterious Connor – who turned up out of the blue – isn’t her son.

She even organised a DNA test to prove it.

Christine called together her grown-up children Jamie (Aaron Anthony), Megan (Mali Ann Rees) and Will (Lloyd Everitt) to watch as she and Connor took swabs for the test and sealed them in a package.

When the results came back, she handed printouts to Jamie, Megan and Will.

They showed no match between her DNA and Connor’s.

The news left Jamie and Megan devastated. They had formed a real bond with Connor.

Will, who has wanted Connor out of their lives from the start, looked unsurprised.

But although we saw Connor sealing the DNA test package, it was Christine who was due to post it.

Did she forge the results? Maybe she didn’t even post it at all?

And they don’t rule out Christine’s ex being the dad.

2. What’s on that memory stick?

In The Pact series 2 episode 2, Christine met up with an old friend, Kate (Elizabeth Berrington) and asked her for “the file”.

What was it? Surely it had to be linked to Connor, but how? Could it be his social worker’s records?

Kate gave it to her on a memory stick.

When Christine later opened it on her work computer, a host of documents popped up – including one marked ‘birth certificate’.

Christine opened it. She was horrified.

She quickly hid the memory stick under her desk.

So whose birth certificate was it? Could it be Connor’s?

Did it show that she is his mother, despite the DNA results saying otherwise?

Or was her mysterious missing husband’s name on it?

Connor found the stick under her desk.

Will this give him the evidence he’s searching for – and what will he do with it?

3. What dirt does Christine have on DS Pritchard?

After her son Will (Lloyd Everitt) beat up Connor (Jordan Wilks), he went to the police.

He wanted Will charged with assault.

But with Will’s career as a properly developer on the rise, Christine stepped in.

She took copper Pritchard (Matthew Gravelle) aside and told him to make the charges “go away”.

When he said that put him in an awkward position, Christine threatened him, saying things would get “a lot worse” if he didn’t play ball.

He’d already given her a copy of Connor’s police record.

So what’s the hold that Christine has over DS Pritchard?

She said she had “saved his reputation” in the past. What did she mean?

Earlier, she must have covered up evidence, but what is it and why?

Does this have any links to the mysterious secret she’s trying to keep?

4. Could Will be a danger to his family?

We learned that, far from being a loving big brother, Will bullied gentle Jamie and Liam.

Jamie said that Liam – who died of an overdose – got into drugs to escape the problems at home.

And Will beat up Connor. Later, he even learned his own son had been bullying others at school.

His wife Samantha (Rebekah Murrell) said she’d had enough.

Obviously she wanted him to get help.

But she didn’t realise that Will also turned his rage on himself. He scalded his own body in a boiling hot shower.

Could Will’s rage boil over and lead to him attacking Sam and his son?

Where does his rage come from?

Was he mistreated or abused by his missing father before he disappeared?

Or has Christine confided a terrible truth in him and he’s struggling to cope with it?

What does Kate know about the past?

When Christine met Kate (Elizabeth Berrington) for a drink, she wanted to know if her old friend was “on her meds”.

Christine said she was worried that, if not, Kate might let something slip at her daughter Megan’s upcoming wedding.

What did Christine think she might say?

Kate even challenged her on it, saying: “What do you think I’m going to say, Christine?” and asked her: “Do you even think about what we did? Because I do, all the time.”

But Kate also said: “I have got your back.”

Obviously they’ve been up to something shady in the past.

But what is it, and is this linked to whatever Christine covered up for DS Pritchard?

Also, Kate was also tucking into the Prosecco with gusto and she admitted she hasn’t been taking her medication.

So could a lot of alcohol at the wedding lead Kate to spill the beans?

The Pact series 2 airs weekly on Mondays at 9pm starting Monday 24 October 2022 and all six episodes are on BBC iPlayer.

