The cast of The Other One: Who stars in season 2 of the BBC comedy?

The cast of The Other One are back for a second series of the BBC One comedy tonight (May 6).

Season one kicked off with the death of Cathy Taylor’s father and the discovery of his secret second family.

The kicker for Cathy is she now has a sister, also called Cathy Walcott. Handily, she prefers to be called Cat, and the confusion doesn’t end there.

As the pair navigate the emotional fallout of secret families, double the mothers, jilted brides and going full Nutella, they eventually discover they’ve become real sisters.

What can we expect from The Other One series 2?

But as the season finale cliffhanger shows, there’s more to the Walcotts than two Cathys. He’s called Callum, he’s their brother and Cathy snogged him.

The show has a fantastic line-up of talent, fronted by two incredibly talented actors, Ellie White and Lauren Socha, as the newly-found siblings.

But who else makes up the cast of The Other One?

The Other One cast: Who plays Cathy Walcott?

Ellie White, 33, is no stranger to classic British comedy. Before going full Nutella in The Other One, she appeared in three recent classics.

She’s probably best known for playing Beatrice in The Windsors, the fabulously over-the-top spoof of our beloved royal family.

But she also played Katia in Channel 4 hit Stath Lets Flats, and appeared in Lee Mack-penned sitcom Semi-Detached as the comedian’s much younger wife.

Dealing with the fallout of having snogged her half-brother leaves Cathy and Cat with some issues.

As Ellie White explained to What To Watch: “Cat’s over the moon to learn about Callum while Cathy’s battling with the fact she’s snogged her own brother and has a crush on him.”

But as White told the BBC, playing someone as neurotic as Cathy has highlighted some of their similarities: “Lauren would say that I am Cathy, basically, which is really sad.

“I definitely think that under pressure I can be like Cathy. I hope I’m not as uptight and neurotic as her.”

Cathy is played by Ellie White, while Cat is portrayed by Lauren Socha (Credit: BBC)

Who plays Cat Walcott?

Like White, Lauren Socha is no slouch when it comes to British TV.

She spent three years playing Anna in another of Channel 4’s hit comedies, Catastrophe.

But it’s her role as Kelly Bailey in smash-hit sci-fi dramedy Misfits that propelled her to nationwide recognition.

Starring as Cat Walcott, though, had the critics raving about Socha’s performance in a role literally created for her.

And Socha is clearly having fun, as she explained to the BBC: “I always look at Cat – the character – as a little bit naïve and vulnerable at times.

“I’m very silly and naïve myself. Even more so since becoming a parent.

“And I like that, because [Cat’s] sweet. She’s not horrible and it’s lovely playing those types of characters compared to some other roles I’ve played.

“It’s nice to be playing a nice normal girl rather than a crackhead or a prostitute!”

Marilyn is played by acting legend Siobhan Finneran (Credit: BBC)

Siobhan Finneran as Marilyn

If you’ve watched British TV at all in the last two decades, you probably already recognise Siobhan Finneran.

From Corrie and Emmerdale to Downton and Benidorm, Finneran is one of our best – and busiest – actors.

But it’s her role as Claire Cartwright in runaway BBC hit drama Happy Valley that’s her most memorable.

Playing recovering addict Claire, the ever-patient sister to Sarah Lancashire‘s always-on-the-job-bobby earned Finneran a BAFTA nomination for Best Supporting Actress in 2014.

Taking the role of Cat’s mum Marilyn on The Other One marks just the second time she’s turned her talents to comedy in recent years.

And as she told the BBC, she’s having a blast as Marilyn: “I absolutely love her!

“For me, [Marilyn] is the most uninhibited woman I’ve probably ever played. Even though she’s so flawed.

“In series one, you saw that she’s permanently medicated and can’t go out of the house. All of those things are absolutely horrific for somebody to be dealing with.

“All of that mess is now behind her as we start series two.”

Rebecca Front plays Tessa in The Other One (Credit: BBC)

The Other One cast: Rebecca Front as Tess

Another British TV legend, Rebecca Front has been gracing our screens since The Day Today terrified Daily Mail readers back in the ’90s.

Front then won both a BAFTA and a British Comedy Award for her role in sweary BBC classic The Thick Of It.

She’s also turned her hand to plenty of drama, including Midsomer Murders, Lewis and Humans.

And let’s not forget her role as Lady Whitworth in Cornish pec-fest Poldark.

Playing Tess in The Other One puts Front exactly where she’s comfortable – straddling the worlds of drama and comedy like a boss.

As she told the BBC: “Tess had an epiphany at the end of series one and she’s let her anger go.

“So, in series two, we see a much happier, more playful, cheeky Tess. She gets a job, she finds her place in the world, she smiles more.

“It’s just so much fun. I love the cast, love the whole team, the scripts are really funny. Honestly, it’s a delight to be a part of it.”

Christopher Jeffers plays Callum in series 2 (Credit: BBC)

Christopher Jeffers is Callum

If you were paying very close attention to Bridgerton last year, you may well have spotted Christopher Jeffers, as he was a featured dancer in season one.

He was also a dancer in Elton John biopic Rocketman, but surely his big break came when he starred opposite none other than Mariah Carey!

Yup, he played one-time Mr Mariah Nick Cannon in a 2018 TV movie alongside the megastar.

But while landing the role of Callum in The Other One might seem like a departure, for Jeffers, it’s art imitating life.

As he explained to What To Watch: “Just a few years ago, I found out I had sisters, so I kind of had to navigate my relationship with a new dad and these new siblings.

“So I guess having recently been through a similar situation helped me play the character. I hadn’t kissed one of my sisters, though!”

The Other One series 2 starts tonight (May 6) on BBC One at 9.30pm.

