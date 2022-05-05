DI Ray on ITV1: Will there be a season 2 of the Parminder Nagra police drama?

DI Ray has come to an end – and fans have been asking if there’ll be a season 2 in the future.

The first series came to a dramatic ending this week (Thursday May 05 2022).

And we weren’t ready to say goodbye to DI Rachita Ray.

So will there be a season 2 of DI Ray?

Here’s everything you need to know!

***Warning: spoilers from DI Ray episode 4 ahead***

DI Ray wasn’t just a drama about casual racism (Credit: ITV1)

What happened at the end of season 1?

Episode 4 saw DI Ray in a race against time to catch the person who killed PS Tony Khatri, who had died in her arms in episode 3.

Tragically, DI Rachita Ray soon realised her fiancé was involved in the illegal activity alongside thug Marcus Tranter.

At the end of DI Ray, Marcus Tranter was arrested for the murder of Imran Aziz, Anjuli Kapoor, PS Tony Khatri and Karl Shaw.

Meanwhile, police arrested DCI Martyn Hunter on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, conspiracy to cause GBH, misconduct in public office, conspiracy to commit murder and sex with a minor.

It was unclear whether DCI Martyn Hunter would go to jail, or whether he’d wriggle out of it by sharing information.

Sadly, DI Rachita Ray faced suspension because of her relationship with colleague Martyn.

Will there be a DI Ray season 2?

ITV has not yet confirmed if the series will return for a second run.

However, executive producer Jed Mercurio has teased its possible return.

When asked if DI Ray could return for a second series, he was positive it could.

He said: “Yes, definitely, this character could definitely come back for further investigations.

“We all really loved working together, and we’ve got incredible support from ITV for the ambition of the series.

“We’d all be thrilled if we got the opportunity to do more.”

So watch this space!

Gemma Whelan as DCI Kerry Henderson in DI Ray season 1, but will she be back for season 2? (Credit: ITV1)

What could DI Ray season 2 be about?

At the end of series 1, DI Ray tells her bosses she’s “concerned that the big players are still out there”.

A possible series 2 could attempt to “unravel a modern day slavery ring”.

We know that the small fry Marcus Tranter has been arrested.

But who was giving Marcus orders and pulling the strings?

The door still WIDE open for more episodes.

It’s not always easy to get to the top of the crime rings, as shown in Jed Mercurio’s Line of Duty where H remained a mysterious presence at the top of the OCG.

But we’re pretty sure DI Ray’s tenacity would help track down the wrongdoers given half a chance!

Will Parminder Nagra return in season 2?

If DI Ray season 2 gets commissioned, Parminder Nagra would surely return in the lead role.

It just wouldn’t work with anybody else.

We’d also like to see Gemma Whelan return as DCI Kerry Henderson in the cast.

With executive producer Jed Mercurio on board, we’re sure the series could get a host of high-profile cameos like Line of Duty before it.

Nicola Walker as the head of a criminal gang, anyone?

DI Ray season 1 is currently available to watch on the ITV Hub.

