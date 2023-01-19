The One Show: James Norton baffles viewers with appearance

James Norton appeared on The One Show last night and left viewers baffled with his appearance.

The 37-year-old Happy Valley star was wearing some really long socks, which some viewers thought were tights!

James was on the programme yesterday (Credit: BBC)

James Norton on The One Show

Last night’s edition of The One Show saw Happy Valley star James make an appearance.

The actor, who portrays Tommy Lee Royce in the hit BBC drama, was on to talk about its third season, which is currently airing.

During his appearance on the show, James spoke about what it’s like to play the “ultimate villain” on TV.

James said that whilst portraying such a violent character like Tommy is “troubling”, he confessed: “The truth is, it’s really fun.”

“It seems like there must be a moment coming, because the look in Tommy’s eye is a bit intense and a haircut sometimes signifies something,” Alex Jones then said.

However, James remained tight-lipped as he refused to give away any spoilers.

James’ ‘socks’ baffled viewers (Credit: BBC)

Viewers baffled by James’ ‘socks’

However, some viewers were less interested in James’ Happy Valley teasers and more interested in his ‘socks’.

Many took to Twitter to discuss them.

“Is James Norton wearing the longest men’s socks ever?” one viewer tweeted.

“I’m wondering if they are tights?” another wrote.

Is James Norton wearing the longest men’s socks ever?

“What is James Norton wearing?” a third asked.

“Long sheer socks?” another replied.

“Why is he wearing man tights?” a fifth asked on Twitter.

Adrian made an appearance yesterday (Credit: BBC)

Adrian Chiles’ behaviour on The One Show slammed

This isn’t the first time The One Show has got viewers talking this week.

On Tuesday night (January 17), Adrian Chiles’ behaviour came under fire during his appearance on the programme.

The broadcaster, who presented The One Show between 2007 and 2010, seemed to forget he was a guest, not an interviewer, while on the programme.

“Adrian Charles takes over the show… never let anyone else talk. You know the producers are saying, please shut this man up,” one viewer ranted.

“Adrian Chiles fishing for his old job back here??” another wrote.

Some viewers liked Adrian’s behaviour though.

“Nice to see Adrian Chiles interviewing Naomi Ackie, despite being a guest haha,” one viewer said.

