The One Show viewers issue same complaint over Adrian Chiles’ behaviour last night

The One Show last night (Tuesday, January 17) saw Adrian Chiles return to the show he once hosted.

However, viewers had the same complaint to make about the 55-year-old’s behaviour on his One Show return.

Adrian Chiles on The One Show

Last night saw Adrian return to The One Show, however in a slightly different role than he is used to.

Adrian, of course, co-hosted the programme alongside Christine Lampard between 2007 and 2010.

The 55-year-old was back on The One Show yesterday to chat about his new book – The Good Drinker: How I Learned to Love Drinking Less.

Adrian was meant to just be a guest on the show, however, it seems that old habits die hard.

Speaking to his fellow guest, Naomi Ackie, Adrian asked her about how she did the accent for her role as Whitney Houston in her new film.

“Sorry, I’m just…,” he said, turning to Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas.

“Go on, Adrian!” Jermaine laughed. “I’ve got a cup of tea for you here…”

Viewers criticise Adrian’s behaviour

Whilst Jermaine and Alex seemed to see the funny side of Adrian’s behaviour, some viewers didn’t.

“Adrian Charles takes over the show… never let’s anyone else talk. You know the producers are saying, please shut this man up,” one viewer ranted.

Adrian Chiles fishing for his old job back here?

“Adrian Chiles fishing for his old job back here??” another One Show viewer asked.

A third complained over Adrian’s long answers: “What the hell is Adrian Chiles on about… they only asked what your first drink was.”

However, other viewers were more forgiving.

“Nice to see Adrian Chiles interviewing Naomi Ackie, despite being a guest haha,” a viewer wrote.

Someone else said: “Great to see Adrian back on the One Show. Adrian & Alex ‘dream team’ for the show, bringing humour and experience.”

Jane McDonald apologises for behaviour on The One Show

Complaints about Adrian’s behaviour come not long after Jane McDonald was forced to apologise for her own on the programme.

The singer appeared on the programme last week to chat about her new programme, Holidaying With Jane McDonald.

However, she became emotional when speaking about her late mother and partner.

As she choked up, Jane apologised, saying: “Sorry, my throat went there, always does when I talk about them.”

Fans were quick to send the star their support.

“I am so sorry for the loss of your partner and mum,” one viewer commented on Jane’s Instagram.

“Great interview,” another said.

