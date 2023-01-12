The One Show: Helen George causes stir with outfit choice

Helen George appeared on The One Show last night and wowed in a black, plunging jumpsuit.

The actress, who is known for her role as Trixie Franklin in Call the Midwife, made an appearance on Wednesday night’s show and dressed up for the occasion.

Helen looked incredible in a black jumpsuit, which featured a plunging neckline.

Actress Helen looked incredible on The One Show (Credit: BBC)

Helen George on The One Show

However, as Helen appeared on The One Show sofa, some viewers took issue with her outfit.

Some branded it “inappropriate” because of the daring neckline.

One person said on Twitter: “Sorry Helen but you look inappropriately dressed. Everyone else wearing jumpers and long sleeves!”

Another tweeted: “@helen_george I’ve never seen anyone more inappropriately dressed on TV.”

Helen’s outfit caused a stir (Credit: BBC)

A third added: “Helen is dressed a little inappropriately tbh!”

However, it seems the criticism was drowned out by many compliments for Helen.

One gushed: “Helen George looking stunning on #TheOneShow.”

“How incredible does @helen_george look?” someone else said.

Another added: “Oh hello @helen_george,” followed by a heart eyes emoji.

Some viewers branded Helen’s look ‘inappropriate’ (Credit: BBC)

During her appearance on the show, Helen, 38, opened up about swapping the big screen for the stage.

She is playing the role of Anna Leonowens in the musical, The King and I, which begins next month.



Helen gushed: “I’ve been really lucky with it. It’s just such a beautiful, classic musical and a role I never thought I’d have the opportunity to play.

“So it’s a dream.”

Speaking about the ballgown she wears in the musical, Helen revealed: “The dress weighs forty pounds.

“No one can get close to me because it comes out this far! There’s handles in the dress to move myself.”

Helen has played the role of Trixie Franklin in Call the Midwife since 2012.

She’s married to her co-star Jack Ashton, who played Rev. Tom Hereward in the BBC drama.

The One Show airs weeknights from 7pm on BBC One.

Call the Midwife returns this Sunday (January 15) from 8pm on BBC One.

