The One Show host Gethin Jones ‘dating’ First Dates favourite: ‘They’ve grown close’

It appears love could be in the air for The One Show host Gethin Jones and First Dates star Cici Coleman, who reportedly enjoyed an evening out to the West End.

According to The Sun, Gethin and Cici were inseparable while watching industry friend Frankie Bridge in the play 2:22 A Ghost Story earlier this week (August 9).

Frankie made her West End debut earlier this month after she replaced One Tree Hill actor Sophia Bush.

Gethin and Cici enjoyed a night at the theatre (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The pair have ‘grown close’

Following their evening at the theatre, Gethin and Cici are said to have gone for drinks after the performance. Their night remained lively when they visited The Groucho Club to carry on partying.

“They’ve grown close and have been spending time together,” an inside source alleged. Gethin also shared a picture of the pair alongside Frankie and Strictly star Richie Anderson to his Instagram. He said he’d enjoyed a night out with “the gang”. Over on her Instagram, CiCi has revealed that she is “dating”, but she hasn’t yet named names.

Entertainment Daily! has contacted representatives for comment.

Cici and Gethin continued their night with more partying (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Gethin doesn’t use dating apps

This isn’t the first time Gethin has been romantically linked with someone in the public eye. In 2011, he got engaged to powerhouse singer Katherine Jenkins. Their relationship ended that same year. Gethin has also dated Lucy Mecklenburgh from The Only Way is Essex.

In an interview with the Express earlier this year, Gethin revealed that he doesn’t use dating apps. “I’ve never done an online app, it’s such a shame,” he said, adding: “I’ve got the perfect photos for an online profile but I’ve never done it.”

“I went on Raya [celebrity dating app] for a week. What a joke that was. I don’t even know how I ended up on there. I think my mate put me on it during lockdown because he said I needed to get out more.”

Read more: Gethin Jones reveals ‘terrifying’ stalker experience: ‘People have all sorts of issues’

What do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know!