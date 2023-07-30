Gethin Jones reveals ‘terrifying’ stalker experience: ‘People have all sorts of issues’

He has no shortage of fans, but Gethin Jones has revealed he once had a ‘terrifying’ stalker.

Things were so bad for the 45-year-old that he even had to have security for protection.

Gethin, who fronts Morning Live, had a stalker 15 years ago (Credit: BBC)

The stalker became obsessed with Gethin during his stint on Blue Peter, between 2005 and 2008.

Gethin Jones reveals he had a stalker

Speaking on the Rig Biz podcast, he explained: “It was terrifying. It was weird to the point where I had some security, which I thought was a lot. But they felt… obviously they knew stuff I didn’t. You know, you go and do your job every day thinking that’s it, and then for whatever reason.

There are people who have got all sorts of issues. You’ve got to be really careful.

“The medium of TV is really powerful. People think they know you really well. There’s occasions where you maybe don’t get back to someone because you just don’t, because you don’t know them and they find that offensive.

“And there are people who have got all sorts of issues as well, so you’ve got to be really careful.”

Gethin has also received concerning messages on social media (Credit: YouTube/BUILD)

Gethin added that some messages he has received from fans have caused him concern.

“I had one woman who was messaging me and I sort of looked at it and thought, ‘Ah, this is not funny’, and I passed it on to the relevant people just to make sure she was OK,” he said. “Because she obviously had some mental issues. Which again, bigger conversation with social media, it blows my mind that is not regulated better for that reason. It’s so scary.”

Gethin’s social media messages revealed

The Morning Live presenter also revealed that he receives a lot of inappropriate photos – which has put him off using social media.

“I tend not to go it [social media] too much, but then you do open it sometimes, or ‘view photo’ and you think, ‘Do I want to view this photo or not?’ Sometimes it’s really nice, like a charity thing and you want to help, and other times you’re like, ‘Ugh, that’s not what I was expecting.'”

Read more: Vick Hope hits back after BBC viewers brand her dress ‘inappropriate’