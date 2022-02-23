The One Show viewers slam Brendan O’Carroll for remark about Tyler Perry’s ‘skin colour’

The One Show viewers have hit out at Brendan O’Carroll over a remark he made on last night’s show.

The Mrs Brown’s Boys star appeared on Tuesday evening’s programme with American actor Tyler Perry.

The pair were discussing their new Netflix comedy, A Madea Homecoming.

Tyler and Brendan appeared on The One Show last night (Credit: BBC)

What happened with Brendan O’Carroll on The One Show?

Hosts Lauren Laverne and Harry Judd asked Brendan whether Tyler could ever appear on Mrs Brown’s Boys as a guest.

However, Brendan’s response left viewers in uproar.

He said: “He’s very expensive, and so far we haven’t had anybody his colour in there.”

Tyler laughed at Brendan’s comment (Credit: BBC)

Brendan added: “So I don’t know if we could have him in but… I’d love that, but more importantly, I’d love to do another movie with him.”

Tyler laughed off the comment and said: “Nobody my colour. Diversity rules!”

However, although Tyler laughed off the remark, it didn’t go down well with viewers on Twitter.

One person said: “Did Brendan O’Carroll just say that?”

Viewers complain

Another wrote: “Anything with Brendan O’Carroll/Mrs Brown in is an absolute no from me.

“And I can’t believe what he just said about Tyler Perry being on his show. Such ignorance.”

A third added: “Brendan O’Carroll just made a racist remark on The One Show and not one person called him out. Shame on you BBC.”

In addition, a fourth tweeted: “What did I just hear from Brendan O’Carroll?”

Viewers took issue with Brendan’s comment (Credit: BBC)

Brendan stars in Tyler’s new comedy A Madea Homecoming, where Tyler also plays an elderly character.

Brendan plays his Mrs Brown’s Boys character Agnes Brown in the film.

Elsewhere on The One Show, Brendan opened up about starring in the comedy.

Speaking about filming in the US, Brendan joked: “It’s much better than the BBC!”

He added: “No, it was quite the experience The Tyler Perry studios are just astonishing.

“You drive around there for a day and you wouldn’t see the same place twice.”

