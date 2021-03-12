The One on Netflix starts today (Friday March 12) on the streaming giant, and people are sharing their review.

It’s the latest binge-worthy series on Netflix and this time it’s a thriller-with-a-difference set five minutes in the future.

Now the critics’ reviews are in, is it worth a watch?

Hannah Ware in The One (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What is The One on Netflix all about?

The eight-episode series is based on the best-selling book by British author John Marrs.

It presents a world where a DNA test can find your perfect partner – the one person you’re genetically predisposed to fall passionately in love with.

Read more: Behind Her Eyes reviews: What the critics are saying about the new Netflix thriller

The streaming giant says: “No matter how good your relationship, which one of us can honestly say we haven’t thought about whether there is someone better out there?

“What if a hair sample is all it takes to find them?

“The idea is simple, but the implications are explosive. We will never think of love and relationships in the same way again.”

Zoe stars in The One (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who stars in The One on Netflix?

Betrayal star Hannah Ware takes the lead role of Rebecca in the series, an ambitious CEO and the founder of MatchDNA, a company that pairs people with their soulmates.

Elsewhere, the series also stars former Riviera actor Dimitri Leonidas, Stephen Campbell Moore and Industry’s Amir El-Masry.

Former Mr Selfridge and Liar star Zoe Tapper also appears, as MET detective Kate.

What do reviews say?

NME gave the series a lukewarm review: “Obviously, comparisons to Black Mirror abound.

“But these comparisons only make you appreciate how good Black Mirror actually was.

“The conceit cannot be faulted; the implications of a dating app like The One would be radical.

The conceit cannot be faulted; the implications of a dating app like The One would be radical.

“But The One, intent on being a crime drama whose premise has almost nothing to do with the dating service, squanders this opportunity in a misguided attempt to fill the screen with dead bodies.”

Elsewhere, the Chicago Sun Times said: “The One has no shortage of hiss-worthy villains and conflicted anti-heroes trying to do the right thing even as they’re pulled this way and that, but precious little time is spent on what happens to couples after they’ve been matched for life.”

Finally, Den Of Geek says: “The One’s a functional thriller that pulls off a few surprises and does gather binge-watch momentum, but ultimately, it shoots itself in the foot by giving away too much, too soon.

“By the time the finale comes, there’s very little left to reveal.”

Is The One worth watching?

The reviews seem to suggest that the series’ central concept – that of a scary futuristic dating agency – soon runs out of steam.

One early viewer agreed with the reviews above.

He said on Twitter: “Been excited for Netflix’s #TheOne for a while now, even read the book first.

Read more: Marriage or Mortgage: New on Netflix and you NEED to watch it!

“But this, THIS is utter [bleep]. Nothing even remotely close to John Marrs’ actual written word.”

However, if the weather’s bad this weekend, The One might be worth a cheeky binge-watch… although it’s probably best if viewers don’t watch it in the company of their partners!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.