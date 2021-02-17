Behind Her Eyes reviews: What the critics are saying about the new Netflix thriller

Behind Her Eyes has been hailed as the latest binge-worthy series to watch on Netflix, so what reviews has the British psychological thriller had so far?

The limited series has already been described as the channel’s hot new thriller – with a beautiful, young cast to match – and streams from Wednesday (February 17 2021).

Here are what the critics are saying about Behind Her Eyes, based on the Sarah Pinborough book of the same name.

Eve Hewson as Adele in Behind Her Eyes (Credit: Netflix)

Behind Her Eyes reviews: Rolling Stone

An American monthly magazine wouldn’t always review a Netflix TV series – but this one just happens to star Bono’s daughter Eve Hewson.

The critic Alan Sepinwall believes the six-part series starts well, but “self-destructs with a series of needlessly crazy twists”.

He elaborates: “The shame of it is that Behind Her Eyes the TV show is actually pretty good, until it starts prizing wild twists above all else.

“Adapted by Steve Lightfoot and Angela LaManna, the series starts off in familiar, secure territory as an erotic thriller about a love triangle.

“All of this is conventional but well executed, with central performances that are alluring even as each side of the triangle behaves badly.”

He continues: “But then? Well… Then, Behind Her Eyes becomes a different kind of story altogether, and a much sillier one. It’s difficult to talk about without spoiling that WTF ending, though.”

Alan concludes by warning that the series is good for viewers who only want surprise from entertainment, but not so good for those who want their entertainment to have some consistency of story or tone.

He warns that the series has a “ridiculous conclusion”.

Behind Her Eyes reviews: Independent

The Independent’s Annabel Nugent tells us that “one bizarre twist can’t make up for the yawning lulls”.

Again, the critic states that the show delivers on its promise of a #WTFThatEnding – but not necessarily in a good way.

She says: “Netflix seems to know what we want better than we do – beautiful people, sordid secrets, tense (homicidal?) relationships.

“This new series, based on Sarah Pinborough’s 2017 bestseller of the same name, is a tidy checklist of all three.

“Although it retains the book’s shocking twist (it was marketed with its own hashtag #WTFThatEnding), even that is not enough to give Behind Her Eyes an edge over its umpteen counterparts.”

She adds that she felt “shortchanged” as she watched “the bizarre twist eventually unfold on screen”.

Tom Bateman and Simona Brown in Behind Her Eyes (Credit: Netflix)

Behind Her Eyes reviews: The Telegraph

The Telegraph’s Anita Singh describes the Netflix series as “loopily implausible, extremely watchable and a twist to make your jaw drop”.

She says: “What I liked about the first episode was Louise – a character behaving in believable ways as a single mum who just wants some romance in her life.

“By the series end, believability isn’t high on the agenda. You’ll either love or hate the big reveal.”

Behind Her Eyes reviews: The Hollywood Reporter

Daniel Fienberg from The Hollywood Reporter describes the new six-part miniseries as “awash in gothic trappings”.

He says: “For the first two episodes I found the series to be oddly generic.

“Then for two episodes, I began to be respectfully curious about its unspecified mysteriousness.

“The last two episodes, all cumbersome justification for what came before, went from dumb to laughably silly.”

He tells us that the story might have worked better as a two-hour feature film.

He adds: “There definitely isn’t enough meat on these bones for six hours.”

Netflix’s Behind Her Eyes: What’s it about?

First of all, Behind Her Eyes follows single mother Louise, who has an affair with her psychiatrist boss David.

Since her husband walked out, Louise has made her son her world, supporting them both with her part-time job.

But all that changes when she meets David.

David is young, successful and charming, and Louise can’t believe a man like him would look at her twice.

But that all comes to a grinding halt when she meets his beautiful, elegant and sweet wife Adele.

Finally, Louise becomes obsessed by the flawless couple, and gets entangled in the intricate web of their marriage…

Behind Her Eyes streams on Netflix from Wednesday February 17 2021.

