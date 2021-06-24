True crime documentaries in the UK are big business and it seems we can’t get enough of them.

With the likes of Murder By The Coast and Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey now on Netflix, there’s no shortage of engrossing docs out there.

But what’s coming next and what will be your next fix?

Sophie: A Murder In West Cork will investigate a cold case from the 1990s (Credit: Netflix)

True crime documentaries UK: what’s coming up?

Sophie: A Murder In West Cork

This true-crime series tells the story of Sophie Toscan Du Plantier, a talented French film and TV producer.

Sophie was brutally beaten to death outside her isolated holiday cottage in West Cork, Ireland, on December 23 1996.

Still unsolved, the series has access both to the victim’s family and those involved in the story.

This includes the man who was convicted in absentia by a French court.

Where? Netflix

When? June 30

Heist looks at some of the most daring grabs in recent history (Credit: Netflix)

Heist

This series centres around three daring and famous heists that took place in recent years.

It re-enacts events, and interviews from the very people that pulled them off.

Look out for a 21-year-old woman who steals millions from a Las Vegas casino, a father who nabs millions from an airport in Miami and a Kentucky-based father who liberates a huge stash of bourbon whiskey.

Where? Netflix

When? July 14

An Unexpected Killer returns for its second series (Credit: Sky Crime)

An Unexpected Killer

Sky Crime says that his series focuses on murders that happen without explanation, purpose or motive.

And when murders don’t make sense, investigators are left stumped.

The second series of An Unexpected Killer unravels the twists and turns that lead to a killer no one suspected.

Where? Sky Crime

When? July 5

One of Australia’s worst serial killers is profiled (Credit: Sky Crime)

The Night Caller

Exploring one of Australia’s most prolific killers, The Night Caller unravels Eric Cooke’s crimes and hears from those closest to him.

In the early 1960s, Cooke devastated the city of Perth with a spate of senseless killings which local police failed to connect.

Nearly half a decade later, at least 22 violent crimes were committed and Cooke had claimed the lives of eight people.

With unprecedented access to Cooke’s wife and the two men wrongly convicted of his crimes, The Night Caller unpacks the serial killer’s evil doings.

Where? Sky Crime

When? July 11