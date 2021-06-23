Murder on the Coast is the latest Netflix film to delve into a grisly real life murder.

The feature-length drama has already had viewers “crying” and marvelling at the “twist”.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Homophobic attitudes led to a woman being wrongly convicted of murder (Credit: Netflix)

Murder by the Coast on Netflix – what’s it about?

This new Netflix true crime film re-examines the story of a murdered teenage girl in the Spanish tourist destination Costa Del Sol.

The feature-length film throws a spotlight on the murder of teenager Rocío Wanninkhof – and the woman who was wrongfully convicted of the crime.

In 1999, Rocío Wanninkhof was murdered.

Police soon began to suspect the mother’s ex-partner, Dolores Vázquez.

But did she do it? Or was she targeted due to prejudices surrounding her sexuality?

Who was Rocío Wanninkhof and what happened to her?

Rocío Wanninkhof was a local resident of the Malaga town of Mijas.

On October 9 1999, she travelled to visit her boyfriend, who lived half a kilometre away.

She later returned with the intention of showering and planned to rejoin her partner and friends at a fair later that night.

However, she was never seen again.

The next day, Rocío’s mother Alicia Hornos went out looking for her daughter.

She was horrified to discover her running shoes and a blood trail.

Alicia alerted police, who deduced that she’d been murdered – and suspected she’d been dragged by at least two people.

A month later, the teenager’s naked body was found 30km down the coast.

Rocío was disfigured, stabbed and in a state of decomposition.

Murder by the Coast looks into the shocking miscarriage of justice in which Dolores ‘Loli’ Vázquez was wrongly imprisoned for the murder of 19-year-old girl Rocío (Credit: Netflix)

Who was Dolores ‘Loli’ Vázquez and where is she now?

The initial suspect in the case was Dolores ‘Loli’ Vázquez.

She was a cleaner who had previously had a relationship with Rocío’s mother Alicia.

The pair had been together from 1982 to 1988, during which time Loli helped raised Alicia’s children.

So much so, that Rocío and her siblings told the school that they had two mothers.

Even after their split, Loli and Alicia continued to live together for a few years – until their friendship eventually soured.

At the time, Loli was painted as a scorned lover who killed Rocío as an act of revenge.

She was painted as a “dominant” and “predatory” lesbian.

Even Alicia turned on her ex-lover.

Murder by the Beach shows how Loli’s sexuality was used as a means to attack her.

She had an alibi, which was ignored.

Despite there being virtually no evidence connecting her, she was eventually found guilty by a jury and sentenced to 15 years in prison.

She appealed and, while in jail awaiting a new trial, a new suspect came to light.

Loli was subsequently formally acquitted of the crime and released from jail.

However, she was never compensated by the Spanish government for her wrongful conviction.

Who killed Rocío Wanninkhof?

While Loli languished in jail for a crime she didn’t commit, a new murder case emerged which seemed to be linked to that of Rocío.

Sonia Carabantes, a 17-year-old girl, had gone missing in August 2003.

DNA matched that found at the scene of Rocío Wanninkhof’s murder.

English expat Tony Alexander King was a sex offender whose wife reported him to the police.

He had already served six years in prison in the UK in the 1980s for sexually assaulting and strangling five women.

He was released in 1993 and changed his name before fleeing to Spain after being identified from a case on Crimewatch in which he was seen violently threatening a student.

Overwhelming DNA evidence linked Tony King to the murders of both Rocío Wanninkhof and Sonia Carabantes.

He was eventually convicted of both crimes and given a 55-year sentence.

When does it start and how can I watch it?

Murder on the Coast arrives on the streaming service Netflix on Wednesday June 23 2021.

It’s a Spanish-language documentary, with subtitles or there is a dubbed version.

It’s just under 90 minutes long.

Murder by the Coast is currently available to watch on Netflix.

