Bobby Joe Long is one of America’s most notorious serial killers with a long list of tragic victims.

He terrorised, abducted and murdered multiple women in Florida in the 80s.

While he was eventually sentenced to death for the murder of Michelle Denise Simms, sadly she wasn’t the only woman he killed.

He is also now the at the centre of a Netflix movie titled Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey.

Serial killer Bobby Joe Long is depicted in a new Netflix movie (Credit: Netflix)

How many women did he murder?

Bobby Joe Long’s killing spree began on March 27, 1984.

This was the night he abducted and murdered Artiss Ann Wick, who was just 20 at the time.

He had a specific way of hunting for his victims, and rarely deviated from his routine.

Long would drive around in his 1978 Dodge Magnum looking for women in areas known for prostitution.

During his trial, he claimed that his victims normally approached him first. He would then persuade them to come back to his apartment.

When at his home, Bobby bound his victims up with rope.

He would then rape and then murder them.

The women were usually found to have died due to strangling or blunt-force trauma to the head.

Five of his victims were sex workers, two were dancers in a strip club and the remaining three were a factory worker and two students.

Between March 27, 1984 and November 11, 1984 he murdered 10 women in total.

Their names were: Artiss Ann Wick, 20, Ngeun Thi Long, 19, Michelle Denise Simms, 22, Elizabeth Loudenback, 22, Vicky Marie Elliott, 21, Chanel Devoun Williams, 18, Karen Beth Dinsfriend, 28, Kimberly Kyle Hopps, 22, Virginia Lee Johnson, 18, and Kim Marie Swann, 21.

Bobby Joe long brutally murdered 10 women (Credit: YouTube)

Why did Bobby Joe Long murder his victims?

Long had just gone through a bitter divorce battle.

Before he began murdering women, he became known as the “classified-ad rapist”.

He would trawl through newspaper adverts looking for women who were selling domestic appliances, and then turn up at their homes.

He would then ask to use their bathroom before sexually assaulting and robbing them.

It’s believed he did this to more than 50 women before his killing spree began.

Only one woman after that lived to tell the tale.

Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey is available on Netflix now.

