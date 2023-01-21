Jacket Potato and Rubbish on The Masked Singer
Who left The Masked Singer UK tonight? Fans shocked as latest star is unmasked

The final's getting ever closer…

By Nancy Brown

The star who left The Masked Singer UK tonight (January 21) came as a huge surprise to viewers at home.

After a tense Saturday night, it was down to Jacket Potato and Rubbish to battle it out in the sing-off.

And when the judges decided to send home Rubbish, the mask finally came off.

Stephen Hendry was unmasked on The Masked Singer tonight (Credit: ITV)
Who left The Masked Singer UK tonight?

Snooker player Stephen Hendry was unmasked as Rubbish on The Masked Singer tonight.

Viewers were left shocked with the unmasking, with making taking to Twitter to share their surprise.

One said: “I would never have guessed Stephen Hendry.”

Another added: “Ohh wasn’t expecting that.”

“Never saw that coming!! He disguised his accent well in that last song!” said another.

“Well bravo Rubbish – you did a good job. And we didn’t have a clue!” said another.

“Didn’t see that one coming,” said another.

“Well, I was right with the sport, but I would never have guessed it to be Stephen Hendry in a million years! WOW!” another said.

Viewers shouldn’t be too hard on themselves, though – none of the judges guessed him either!

The Masked Singer characters performing on stage
The Masked Singer UK fans desperately guess who’s behind the mask on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

Who else has been unmasked?

Last weekend, Martin and Shirlie Kemp were unmasked as Cat and Mouse.

By far the funniest thing about that unmasking, though, was son Roman Kemp’s reaction.

Piece of Cake has also left the competition.

That little cutie was revealed to be pop superstar Lulu.

Ghost has also been revealed.

That character was the first to be unmasked this series and fans were surprised to find Chris Kamara underneath the costume.

YouTube video player

