The Masked Singer UK continued last night (January 7), with the judges deciding to unmask Piece of Cake.

It’s got to be said, the decision to eliminate Piece of Cake over 2023 characters Jacket Potato and Rubbish wasn’t a popular one.

And, as a result, once the singer’s identity was confirmed, viewers took to Twitter with their complaints.

Viewers at home were very disgruntled that Piece of Cake was voted off (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer UK: Piece of Cake unmasked

Judges Davina McCall, Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross made their second elimination of the 2023 series last night.

But it turned out to be an unpopular choice with viewers watching at home.

Piece of Cake was up against Jacket Potato and Rubbish in the bottom three, with the judges opting to send Piece of Cake home.

However, when the singer’s identity was revealed, viewers at home were annoyed.

Masked Singer viewers were annoyed none of the judges guessed it was Lulu and the fact she was, in their opinion, the best singer of the night, only added to their distress.

Rita Ora was pretty shocked to discover Piece of Cake’s identity (Credit: ITV)

Viewers react as Lulu heads home

The Scottish singer herself appeared a little shocked to be heading home so early in the competition.

She seemed a little bemused as she admitted that she’d only just arrived and was being sent home.

Viewers felt the same and the judges soon came under fire.

“Bad decision by the judges. Think Jacket Potato should have gone. What were they thinking?” asked one.

“Can’t believe she was voted off, but I guessed her correctly,” said another, going one better than the four judges.

“This was so wrong! Clearly the best performance of the evening!” said another.

“Really?!?! It was obvious to anyone with any knowledge of British pop history that was Lulu. Iconic and unmistakable voice. Can’t believe the panel chose literal rubbish, over LULU!!! SHOCKED AND VERY UPSET. OMG! So sorry Lulu,” said another.

Lulu seemed shocked to have been unmasked (Credit: ITV)

“How can the judges send home the best singer, AND fail to spot that it’s Lulu?” another asked.

“Cake/Lulu should never have been voted out. How Rubbish was put through first was a ridiculous decision,” another slammed.

“Should not have been sent home! What were they thinking?” declared another.

