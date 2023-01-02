Masked Singer viewers ask if Davina McCall took knife and fork to new hair

Davina McCall unveiled dramatic new hair as she returned to The Masked Singer last weekend and fans have been left divided.

The 55-year-old looked nothing short of sensational as she rocked a severe fringe for her epic return on the judging panel.

The Masked Singer returned at the weekend and Davina McCall had everyone talking about her hair (Credit: ITV)

Davina McCall sports new fringe for The Masked Singer

The hit ITV singing competition was finally back on the telly last night (January 1), with 12 disguised celebs battling it out to be crowned the winner.

A brand new cast took to the stage to amuse and confuse the judges and viewers at home dressed as a ghost, a cat and mouse, an otter and more.

But it wasn’t the contestants behind the masks that got viewers at home talking.

Sitting beside fellow judges Mo Gilligan, Rita Ora and Jonathan Ross, Davina rocked a figure-huffing orange gown.

She teamed her show-stopping ensemble with a fresh yet totally glam face of makeup and brand new hairstyle.

For the episode, Davina swapped out her iconic long bob and middle parting for a more blunt fringe – and it was all that viewers at home could talk about.

Davina rocked a brand new fringe and it caused quite a stir online (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer viewers divided over Davina McCall’s new fringe

People watching the show soon took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Davina’s new hairstyle.

“Davina McCall may be a queen, but not even she can get away with cutting in a fringe with a knife and fork…” one viewer tweeted.

Others drew comparisons to Courtney Cox’s character Gale Weathers from the horror movie franchise Scream.

Taking to Twitter, one amused viewer shared a photo of Cox in character as the precocious journalist, with the caption:

“Davina giving Scream 2 vibes,” someone tweeted, alongside a snap of the Friends star in the horror movie.

Echoing their thoughts, a third viewer penned: “Davina is rly giving scream 3 gale weathers tonight.”

“Not Davina sporting the Gale Weathers Scream 3 fringe,” another viewer tweeted.

Not Davina sporting the Gale Weathers Scream 3 fringe 😭 #TheMaskedSingerUK https://t.co/hjWrXJodKi — dan. 👽 (@daodonovan) January 1, 2023

Somebody else also wrote: “Why does Davina McCall look like a Claudia Winkleman version of the emoji.”

Other fans gushed over the ‘stunning’ presenter (Credit: ITV)

Fans praise ‘stunning’ Davina and slam ‘nasty comments’

However other fans soon rushed to the social media site to defend Davina admitting they were “sickened” by the negative comments.

“I’m absolutely sickened by the stupid comments people have made this evening about Davina’s appearance,” one fan wrote.

Another gushed: “She is absolutely stunning. Extremely fit and healthy and a lovely person. Keep your nasty, pointless comments to yourselves!”

Others praised the iconic presenter on her new look, with one commenting: “Is Davina McCall aging backwards?”

While another raved: “Davina McCall. What a body.”

Chris Kamara was the first celeb to be voted off the show (Credit: ITV)

Who was unmasked in last night’s The Masked Singer?

In last night’s episode, legendary TV presenter Chris Kamara was the first celeb to be revealed and booted from the show.

The former Sky Sports pundit, who was recently diagnosed with apraxia of speech, was unmasked as Ghost.

Speaking about his excitement of being on the show and watching it with his grandchildren, Kammy told the panel: “We’ll sit around together and they’ll have no idea. They love this show.”

The 65-year-old added: “They just sing ‘take it off’ and grandad’s going to turn around!”

Read more: Davina McCall defended by fans as she sparks backlash with outfit for The One Show

So what do you think of this story? Did you like Davina McCall’s fringe? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.