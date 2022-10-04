Davina McCall defended by fans as she sparks backlash with outfit for The One Show

The One Show guest Davina McCall was defended by fans online as she sparked a social media backlash with her outfit.

TV personality Davina, 54, appeared on the BBC One programme last night (Monday October 3) and discussed the perimenopause.

She wore an eye-catching black dress for her chat on the sofa with hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas.

And while many of those watching at home were impressed by Davina’s style, others slammed her on social media.

However, those Twitter critics came under fire themselves after several went over the top with their appraisal of Davina’s style.

Telly fave Davina McCall popped up on Monday’s The One Show (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Davina McCall on The One Show

Davina, who stars as a judge on ITV’s The Masked Dancer, noted how she started suffering perimenopausal symptoms aged 43.

She also highlighted how brain fog left her sobbing – but failed to recognise what she was going through as she didn’t experience hot flushes.

Davina also detailed how she was left with anxiety that meant she didn’t want to drive in the dark.

And her brain fog also caused her to forget names, giving interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen as an example.

I thought: ‘I am going mad?’ I felt so lonely.

She described her inability to recall his name: “It was literally like a blank page.”

The former Big Brother host also indicated her symptoms left her worrying about her broader wellbeing.

Explaining how she was comforted by a colleague after breaking down, Davina added: “I thought: ‘I am going mad?’ I felt so lonely.

“I had nowhere to turn. I was like ‘where do I turn?'”

On The One Show sofa with fellow guest Stanley Tucci (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Davina’s outfit

However, it seems what Davina was wearing proved more of interest than what she had to say to some viewers.

A couple of social media users likened the get up to nightwear.

“#TheOneShow why is Davina wearing a nightie?” asked one Twitter user.

Another wrote: “#TheOneShow Davina in some sort of lingerie type slip.”

Others joked she was stopping off in the studio on her way for a big night out.

“Davina now off raving #TheOneShow,” someone tweeted.

And another added: “Is Davina going out clubbing after #TheOneShow?”

Meanwhile Davina’s outfits also attracted other, much more unpleasant remarks.

But several fans on Twitter stood up for Davina.

Several fans thought Davina looked stunning (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Fans back Davina

“#TheOneShow Davina looks stunning!” one fan complimented her.

Another gushed: “Wow how amazing does @ThisisDavina look on #TheOneShow #Davina. Thanks so much for all the #menopause awareness.”

Someone else echoed other comments – but made sure their tweet came with a positive twist.

“Davina looks like she’s dressed for a night out. I mean I guess if you’ve got it, flaunt it #TheOneShow,” they wrote.

And someone else posted: “Davina looks incredible. A lot of envious people making negative comments on here. She’s doing a fantastic job, spreading awareness of the menopause #TheOneShow.”

The One Show airs on BBC One on weekdays from 7pm.

