Roman Kemp got the shock of his life over The Masked Singer last night, when he discovered what his parents had been up to.

The Capital Breakfast DJ, 29, had been enjoying The Masked Singer at home when Cat and Mouse were ‘unmasked’ by the judges.

So far, so expected.

The Masked Singer: What did Roman Kemp say?

However, Roman was left gobsmacked when it was revealed it was his legendary mum and dad, Shirlie and Martin Kemp, who’d taken part in the ITV contest in secret.

He then took to social media to share his shock.

“Could someone please explain to me what is going on?” he asked his 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

He added in his horror: “I just shouted the phrase ‘take it off’ to my parents. I can’t undo that.”

How Martin and Shirlie kept the secret

Mum Shirlie then revealed how the pair managed to keep it a secret for the family.

I just shouted the phrase ‘take it off’ to my parents. I can’t undo that.

“And to think, our kids thought we were on a romantic getaway!” she joked.

Naturally, fans of Roman couldn’t help but laugh at his shock.

Cat and Mouse were finally unmasked last night (Credit: ITV)

“Has anyone else been checking Insta waiting for Roman’s response?” one person giggled.

“Their only mission was to embarrass you!” teased a second.

“Absolutely brilliant!” said a third. “Hope they’ve well and truly embarrassed you. They were so good.

“I’m sure secretly you were proud!”

“Your face said it all!” guffawed a fourth, while a fifth added: “Now that’s classic. Well done to your mum and dad, brilliant!”

What did Martin and Shirlie say?

Upon being unmasked, Shirlie and Martin said they were doing this specifically to wind up their son.

But they added they had an “amazing” experience on the show.

Martin and Shirlie confessed this was all purely to embarrass Roman (Credit: ITV)

“I’ve never done anything so nerve-wracking in my life,” Shirlie explained.

“I’ve loved it,” Martin added.

Martin previously was a singer in Spandau Ballet. Shirlie was a backing singer for Wham! and sang as part of the duo, Pepsi and Shirlie.

The Masked Singer continues Saturdays at 7pm on ITV.

