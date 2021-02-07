Does condom clue give away Aston Merrygold is RObin on The Masked Singer
TV

The Masked Singer: Robin drops ‘obvious’ clue as viewers say Aston Merrygold is behind mask

Could this be the clue that gives Aston Merrygold away?

By Paul Hirons

The Masked Singer is edging towards its final, and one character left unmasked is Robin.

Aston Merrygold is the current hot favourite to win the second series of the hit ITV show.

Although fan theories abound, some eagle-eyed viewers think they know why Aston might be the man.

However, it’s all to do with condoms.

Westlife's Nicky Byrne left a huge hint that he is Robin on The Masked Singer
Robin will perform in next week’s final (Credit: ITV)

Could Aston be Robin in The Masked Singer?

In Robin’s latest video clue from last night’s show (Saturday February 6), one line got tongues wagging.

Robin said in the clue that he was “sometimes known for being blue”.

Subsequently, this comment got fans thinking about Aston’s past in JLS.

Read more: The Masked Singer UK: Latest odds as Robin is tipped to win

Aston, along with his JLS bandmates, dressed in different coloured hoodies at the start of their career.

The singer’s colour was always blue.

Meanwhile, JLS also took part in a condom campaign with Durex in 2010, with each member appearing on individual packs.

Again, Aston’s pack was blue.

What is the fan theory?

Meanwhile, fans immediately took to Twitter to put forward their theory.

One wrote: “Everyone talking about Aston’s blue theme with hoodies etc.

I remember the JLS condoms. Oh what a strange time LOL!!

In addition, another said: “‘I’m also known for being blue’ Robin says. Aston Merrygold is the blue one in JLS.”

Finally, a third commented: “‘I’m also known for being blue’ The members of JLS were colour coded – Aston Merrygold was blue! Could it BE any more obvious?”

Sausage on Masked Singer
Who could Sausage be? (Credit: ITV)

Who will be in next week’s grand final?

Meanwhile, Robin is one of three characters who will appear in The Masked Singer final.

And he isn’t the only one who fans have lavished theories upon.

Read more: The Masked Singer 2021: Latest fan theories for Robin, Badger and Sausage

Fans think Ellie Goulding, Stacey Solomon or Sheridan Smith could be Sausage.

Elsewhere, names connected to Badger include American star Ne-Yo.

The Masked Singer UK final airs on ITV, Saturday (February 13), at 7pm.

