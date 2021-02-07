The Masked Singer 2021 provided shocks and surprises last night (Saturday February 6) with another double eviction. But who’s left for the final?

Harlequin was revealed to be singer Gabrielle, while there were gasps all round when Sue Perkins was unveiled as Dragon.

With only one episode left of the hit show, there are three characters remaining.

So who are they and who do fans think they could be?

Who is Sausage? (Credit: ITV)

Who is left in The Masked Singer for the final?

Only three characters remain to be unmasked.

One is Sausage, the other is Robin and the third is Badger.

With Matt Lucas as a guest on the panel, the theories came thick and fast.

The panellists thought Badger was Robin Thicke, Louis Walsh, Michael Bublé or Matt Baker.

When it came to Robin, names like Aston Merrygold, Olly Murs, Gareth Gates and Lee Ryan were bandied about.

Meanwhile, the panellists thought Sausage could be Ellie Goulding or Stacey Solomon.

I really think sausage is Stacey Soloman, she's a hopeless romantic for sure. #TheMaskedSinger — F̴a̴l̴e̴r̴e̴. (@misschiyoko) February 7, 2021

Can’t decide if Sausage is Stacey Solomon, Joss Stone or Sheridan Smith #TheMaskedSinger — m a y a (@immayabanks) February 6, 2021

Sausage is Jessie J #TheMaskedSinger I’m 100% convinced of this — C (@softsoundC) February 6, 2021

How did viewers think Sausage could be?

When it came to viewers at home, the theories were interesting.

One viewer said: “I really think Sausage is Stacey Solomon, she’s a hopeless romantic for sure.”

Another wrote: “Can’t decide if Sausage is Stacey Solomon, Joss Stone or Sheridan Smith.”

A third also offered up the name Jessie J.

Def Aston Merrigold is Robin #TheMaskedSinger — claire33™󠁧 (@Claire33Claire) February 6, 2021

ROBIN IS ASTON FROM JLS IM TELLING YOU #TheMaskedSinger — 𝓣𝓪𝔂𝓵𝓸𝓻 𝓡𝓲𝓬𝓱𝓪𝓻𝓭𝓼𝓸𝓷 (@_TAYLALEE) February 6, 2021

Like most of you I agree #Robin. #AstinMerrigold👍🏽 but who is #Badger? Can't put a handle on him! #TheMaskedSinger 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Louis Emerick (@TheLouisEmerick) February 6, 2021

Could Aston be Robin?

The majority of viewers agree with the panel when it came to Robin’s identity – Aston Merrygold from JLS.

One said: “Like most of you I agree #Robin [is] Aston Merrygold, but who is #Badger? Can’t put a handle on him.”

Another emphatically wrote: “ROBIN IS ASTON FROM JLS I’M TELLING YOU.”

But Badger is being more elusive.

Badger is still standing (Credit: ITV)

Who is Badger?

Previously, US singer Ne-Yo was the hot favourite.

However, last night’s clue seemed to solidify that theory.

He said: “Badgers look out for each other and I’ve tried to do that, I’m blessed and humbled to give back and I want to make other peoples dreams come true.”

The Christmas theme to the video was also a giveaway, some thought.

Ne-Yo is also a well-known producer, while he has also released a Christmas album.

The Masked Singer UK final airs on ITV, Saturday (February 13), at 7pm.

