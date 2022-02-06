The Masked Singer viewers called out guest judge Joan Collins, who appeared to be clueless when Rockhopper was finally unveiled in the ITV semi-final.

However, the actress couldn’t hide her confusion when Rockhopper was revealed to be former Destiny’s Child singer Michelle Williams. Certainly, Joan’s face gave her away to viewers instantly…

Joan couldn’t help but look bewildered at the reveal. (Credit: ITV)

What happened with Joan Collins on The Masked Singer?

Actress and writer Joan took up the guest judge seat on Saturday night’s show. She sat alongside regular panellists Jonathan Ross, Rita Ora, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan.

The show saw Rockhopper unveiled as Destiny’s Child singer Michelle, with Traffic Cone being unveiled as classical star Aled Jones.

Robobunny, Mushroom and Panda have made it to the final and are yet to be unmasked. Meanwhile, celebrities including Heather Small, Will Young and Gloria Hunniford have been eliminated.

Rockhopper was unmasked as Michelle Williams from Destiny’s Child (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Singer last night

After Michelle removed her character’s head and spun around to reveal her identity, Dame Joan looked confusedly at her fellow panellists. But she was none the wiser even after host Joel Dommett said Michelle’s name.

The actress’ face gave her away as she looked surprised and confused at the Rockhopper unveiling. Unfortunately for her, viewers noticed straight away.

On Twitter, one viewer said: “Poor Dame Joan, she had no idea who Michelle Williams was. (Actually, neither did I, though I have heard of Destiny’s Child).”

Additionally, another said: “Joan Collins’ bewildered reaction to Michelle Williams is instant meme material #TheMaskedSingerUK.”

“Joan had no clue who Michelle was did she?” said a third.

“Joan Collins sat there totally bemused,” tweeted a fourth.

Similarly, another laughed: “Dame Joan has zero clue who she is #TheMaskedSingerUK.”

“Joan Collins has no clue who Michelle Williams is and it’s the funniest thing on tv this year,” tweeted another.

Poor Joan didn’t know where to look (Credit: ITV)

Viewers wonder if Joan knows where she is

Additionally, some of The Masked Singer viewers thought Joan seemed confused by the entire concept of show:

I’m watching it now. I’ve just said that Joan Collins is looking around as if to say ” Why am I here? What is this place? What have I been signed up for? Okay. There’s a singing traffic cone ” #MaskedSingerUK #maskedsinger #TheMaskedSingerUK #TheMaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/bVUEJe1n6s — Carole ☘️ (@mrscarter22) February 5, 2022

However, some viewers have already called it one of the series’ memorable moments.

One viewer tweeted: “That has got to be the highlight of this series. As everyone applauds Michelle Williams, Joan Collins sits down and slowly applaudes this woman she has never heard of!”

The three remaining contestants will compete in the finale next week.

The Masked Singer next airs on ITV on Saturday February 12 at 7pm.

