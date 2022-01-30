The Masked Singer 2022 has proven a huge hit with fans, but guest panellist Olly Alexander has ITV viewers asking for a shake up of judges.

The Years & Years singer took up a guest spot on Saturday night’s show, and viewers have been asking for him to be made a permanent judge.

The Masked Singer saw Olly take centre stage as the guest judge. (Credit: ITV)

Olly took centre stage in the judges panel, next to Davina McCall and Rita Ora.

As he judged the singer’s performances and tried to guess their identity, fans thought he did a brilliant job on the Saturday night (January 29) show.

Fans of the show are now calling for Olly to come back again.

The Masked Singer 2022 fans loved Olly as guest judge

One fan tweeted: “Loved watching you on it tonight. You were great.”

“You were excellent on The Masked Singer… wish you were on it every time,” said another.

A third added: “I love Olly Alexander. What a king.”

A fourth said: “@alexander_olly smashing it on Masked Singer!”

Some fans also just wanted to praise Olly’s quirky fashion sense:

Loved the top you were wearing on The Masked Singer ❤️ always so cool — Jane Johannessen (@JohannessenJane) January 29, 2022

Another wrote: “I want one of Mona Lisa tops Olly has got on”.

The Masked Singer fans loved Olly Alexander as a guest judge (Credit: ITV)

Masked Singer fans call for Olly to replace Rita

With Olly proving a popular hit with viewers, some have even called for him to replace judges in the current line up.

Many fans asked if he would be better than popstar Rita Ora, who has been a judge since the series began in 2020.

Can we keep Olly Alexander for every week and get rid of Rita please #MaskedSingerUK — LynnBirt4306 (@birty4306) January 29, 2022

Can we have Olly on permanently instead of Rita because he’s making sense and she’s consistently useless #MaskedSingerUK — Rob (@History_Of_Rob) January 29, 2022

One fan put it simply: “Keep Olly, scrap Rita”.

Is Rita Ora paid to be so shockingly bad at guessing?

Others were keen to make an official plea to ITV bosses to keep the singer on the show every week. One fan tweeted: “Petition for Olly to be a permanent judge pls.”

Rita has come under fire by fans for her “outlandish” guesses as the singer often predicts Hollywood names for contestants.

One fan watching last night’s show tweeted: “Is Rita Ora paid to be so shockingly bad at guessing?”

Another added: “Oh [bleep] off Rita it isn’t Kim Kardashian you dimbat.”

“Every single week Rita shouts out some random name. As if Jason Derulo would be on #TheMaskedSinger,” said a third.

Will show producers hear the call for Olly to replace Rita? Who knows!

