The Masked Singer fans are desperate to know just who’s who underneath each of the masks – and it seems the bookies might already have an inkling who is in the Traffic Cone costume.

The identities of the celebrities performing as Robobunny, Mushroom, Rockhopper and Panda are also all yet to be revealed.

But one of the bookies’ tips to be Traffic Cone could end up as the biggest surprise of the entire series if proved correct.

And that’s because one of the most popular male stars on British TV is among those priced up.

Guest judge Olly Alexander was a big fan of Traffic Cone (Credit: ITV)

Who is Traffic Cone on The Masked Singer?

According to Ladbrokes, there are several familiar faces in contention to be unmasked as Traffic Cone.

And included among them is a star from ITV’s The Chase.

Read more: Who left The Masked Singer? Fans all make same complaint as Firework is unmasked

However, the bookies do indicate Traffic Cone is probably a man, so fans can rule out Anne Hegerty or Jenny Ryan as possibles.

So that seems to leave their colleagues Mark Labbett, Shaun Wallace, Paul Sinha and Darragh Ennis singled out… but it is actually host Bradley Walsh who the oddsmakers have considered.

Is Bradley Walsh on The Masked Singer as Traffic Cone? (Credit: ITV)

Who else is contention according to the bookies?

Bradley, however, is apparently an outside bet with Ladbrokes.

They consider Welsh crooner Aled Jones as most likely to be revealed as Traffic Cone with odds of 5/4.

Opera star Russell Watson is priced at 3/1 while Pointless host Alexander Armstrong is rated 5/1.

1980s pop star Rick Astley (8/1) and Bradley Walsh (10/1) round out the bookies’ picks.

Cone you guess who it is yet? (Credit: ITV)

Who do The Masked Singer viewers reckon could be performing as Traffic Cone?

Bradley is definitely a popular choice among viewers’ guesses on social media – but so are the others on the bookies’ shortlist.

One Twitter user asserted: “Alexander Armstrong or Bradley Walsh is defo Traffic Cone.”

Another pondered: “Traffic Cone sounds like Bradley Walsh talking but then Alexander Armstrong when singing #TheMaskedSingerUK.”

Read more: The Masked Singer 2022: Viewers call for Olly Alexander to replace Rita Ora

And someone who isn’t even a regular watcher tweeted: “Don’t watch The Masked Singer but every time it is on I’ve got ‘Traffic Cone, Aled Jones, Bradley Walsh and Micheal Owen’ all over my Twitter feed.”

Yesterday (Saturday January 29) evening’s show saw former England striker Michael Owen was unveiled as Doughnuts and actress Jaime Winstone was unmasked as Firework.

The Masked Singer next airs on ITV on Saturday February 5 at 7pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.