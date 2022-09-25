The Masked Dancer viewers convinced This Morning favourite is behind Pearly King

The Masked Dancer viewers are convinced they know who Pearly King is.

On Saturday night, the identity of Cactus was revealed. As a result, they became the fourth star to be eliminated from the show.

Cactus was actually Gareth Malone, despite the judges believing one of the members of McFly was behind the mask.

However, during the show, attention from viewers seemed centred on Pearly King.

Some claim they’ve “worked out” the Pearly King lion is Italian chef Gino D’Acampo.

Despite being heavily disguised, some viewers think that the character has a clear Italian accent.

Others think it must be Gino because of his link to winning I’m A Celebrity.

Fans think they know who the Pearly King is on The Masked Dancer (Credit: ITV)

The Masked Dancer: Who is Pearly King?

Pearly King also said that he’d worked alongside someone with a “golden mane,” which some think is a reference to the blonde-haired Holly Willoughby.

As a result, numerous fans rushed to Twitter to insist that Gino is behind the disguise.

“Italian accent? Must be Gino he gets everywhere. #maskeddanceruk,” said one viewer.

A second commenter said: “Lion pearly king is Gino D’Acampo #MaskedDancerUK.”

“My guesses… Onamatapeio is Joe wicks and Gino D’Acampo is Pearly King, #MaskedDancerUK,” said a third fan.

Meanwhile, a fourth added: “Pearly King… Gino??? #themaskeddancer.”

Fans think that Pearly King on Masked Dancer is Gino D’Acampo (Credit: ITV)

However, others are not quite as convinced.

Some viewers think it could actually be Queen star Brian May.

One fan insisted: “Could Pearly King be Brian May? Great ‘mane’ of hair, guitar and CDs. His wife Anita Dobson was Angie in EastEnders, where she was served her divorce papers by screen husband Den at the bottom of the ‘apple & pears’ stairs.”

A second also added: “We’ve worked out Brian May and Steph McGovern in Masked Dancer UK. Weird sense of achievement without reward,” said another.

Meanwhile, others are under the impression it could be EastEnders legend Danny Dyer.

Described as a “beast from the East Ender”, performing under a letter D and being an actor, it’s left many convinced.

One said: “Pearly King HAS to be Danny Dyer. There was reference to the East End, DD and of course on Who Do You Think You Are Danny discovered he was descended from an actual king of England.”

A second said: “I’m guessing Danny Dyer as Pearly King.”

Another added: “Danny Dyer obviously.”

Oti Mabuse lets slip

It comes after judge Oti Mabuse accidentally appeared to let slip that the lion is a male celebrity.

During an appearance on This Morning, she said: “We have a lion, I think he steals the show,” before quickly adding: “Or she steals the show. Do you see? Why do they bring me on?!”

Read more: Joel Dommett addresses wardrobe ‘accident’ after Masked Dancer fans left ‘distracted’ during show

So who do you think is behind each mask on The Masked Dancer? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.