The Madame Blanc Mysteries: What is the theme song and who wrote it?

What is the theme song for The Madame Blanc Mysteries?

The theme song for The Madame Blanc Mysteries is the lovely tune “Passing Through” by Hague & White.

The 70s-style theme song has got a lot of love from fans of the show and it was actually written by Sally Lindsay‘s husband Steve White.

The theme song is available to listen to on Youtube, Spotify and Apple Music, along with the rest of the soundtrack from The Madame Blanc Mysteries!

Who writes the theme song?

Sally Lindsay’s husband, Steve White, writes and performs the theme song with his band Hague & White.

Sally says: “Steve has done TV work before, but mainly documentaries.”

Steve has actually written the theme tune for another one of Sally’s shows: Cold Call!

Steve not only wrote the theme tune for Madame Blanc, but actually wrote the entire soundtrack.

Sally explains: “As I was writing the series, I was talking to him about the atmosphere I wanted and he literally came up with the sound, so it seemed ridiculous not to use our unique situation together.

“The band (Hague & White) and Steve have been amazing and added a layer of quality I don’t think we could have achieved without them.

“We will definitely work together again!”

Steve has also confirmed on his social media that the band will return to write music for the upcoming second series.

When is Madame Blanc series 2 on?

The Madame Blanc Mysteries will return to Channel 5 this December with a Christmas special!

The special will see Jean coming to the aid of Chief of Police, Caron. Caron finds himself on the other side of the interview table accused of a crime he didn’t commit.

Sounds like an exciting new challenge for Jean.

The rest of series 2 will air in 2023, with seven episodes.

Barbara is still at large as the mysterious Madame Blanc, but will she be able to finish what she started in series one?

Sally Lindsay, who co-write the show with Sue Vincent said: “Sue and I were thrilled to get the go-ahead to create seven more mysteries in the beautiful sunshine of Sainte Victoire.

“We can’t wait to inject some much-needed sunshine right in the middle of winter.”

You can catch up on the first series on Acorn TV or Amazon Prime.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries will continue with a Christmas Special this December on Channel 5. All episodes of series one are also available on Acorn TV.

