The Madame Blanc Mysteries on Acorn TV: Who is the cast of the Sally Lindsay show?

The Madame Blanc Mysteries returns with a Christmas special on Acorn TV and Channel 5 this December, but who’s in the cast of the show?

Here’s a round-up of the cast…

Sally Lindsay plays Jean White in the show

Sally Lindsay as Jean White

Actress Sally Lindsay is the writer and creator of the series, and also leads the cast as Jean White.

Jean is a respected antique dealers in northern England but, when her husband dies and leaves her with nothing but their cottage in Sainte Victoire in the south of France, she heads out there looking for answers.

And she ends up solving some local crimes along the way!

Sally Lindsay shot to fame in the early 2000s as Shelley Unwin in Coronation Street, which she starred in for over 400 episodes.

Since then, she wrote and starred in female cop series Scott & Bailey with Suranne Jones.

She’s also starred as Lisa in Mount Pleasant, Kath in Still Open All Hours and Karen Bailey in Intruders.

Sally came up with the idea for the cosy crime drama while on the set of Still Open All Hours, explaining: “Me and Johnny Vegas set up an office to work in at Pinewood Studios.

“I came up with The Madame Blanc Mysteries while waiting for my scenes!”

Sue Vincent joins the cast as Gloria

Sue Vincent stars as Gloria Beauchamp in The Madame Blanc Mysteries

Actress Sue Vincent co-wrote The Madame Blanc Mysteries with Sally Lindsay and also plays Gloria Beauchamp.

Gloria runs the local mechanics in Sainte Victoire with her son Xav. She is joyous and happy and becomes a fast friend of Jean.

The two stars previously acted together in Mount Pleasant, with Sue playing Margaret in the Sky programme.

Sue is also known for her recurring roles in Coronation Street, Shameless and Bad Move.

She’s recently starred in Alma’s Not Normal as Trish and The Worst Witch as Miss Splinter.

Dom is played by Steve Edge

The Madame Blanc Mysteries cast – Steve Edge as Dom Hayfield

Steve Edge plays Dom on the Acorn TV show. Dom is Sainte Victoire’s resident cab driver and general handyman. He moved to Sainte Victoire with his wife 20 years ago.

Dom is now a single father and is extremely close to his daughter Claudette. He also has a bit of a thing for Jean.

You’ll probably recognise Steve Edge as Billy Dawson from Benidorm.

He’s also known for his roles in Starlings, Phoenix Nights and Scarborough.

He recently starred in Disney’s Cruella and Channel 5’s true-crime mini-series Maxine.

Sue Holderness plays Judith

Sue Holderness as Judith Lloyd-James

Actress Sue Holderness plays Judith in The Madame Blanc Mysteries.

Judith is the Lady of the Manor in Saint Victoire, she has a fake cut-glass accent and struts around the town like the Lady she thinks she is.

But there is a heart in there somewhere, hidden under a vulnerability around her lower-class past.

You’re bound to recognise Sue Holderness as Marlene in Only Fools and Horses and in the spin-off, The Green Green Grass.

She’s also a fellow cast member of Sally Lindsay in Still Open All Hours.

Sue recently played Estelle Jones in a stint on EastEnders.

Robin Askwith plays Jeremy in The Madame Blanc Mysteries cast

Robin Askwith as Jeremy Lloyd-James

Actor Robin Askwith plays Jeremy Lloyd-James in the show.

Jeremy is from a very privileged background back in England but has lived in Sainte Victoire for over 20 years with his wife Judith.

He is a jolly, almost mischievous, character, who is a terrible flirt, but it is obvious his heart has room for only one lady.

Robin has an acting career that spans back to the sixties, starring in theatre, TV and movies!

He’s probably best known as Timothy Lee in the Confessions film series.

Robin also had well-known roles in Bless This House, Carry on Girls and the recent Last Train to Christmas.

His most recent television roles include Hollyoaks, Emmerdale and Benidorm.

Actor Alex Gaumond plays police chief Caron

Alex Gaumond is Gendarme Caron in The Madame Blanc Mysteries

Alex Gaumond plays Gendarme Caron in the show.

Caron is head of the local Police Station in Sainte Victoire. He is very respectful and a quiet individual.

Even though Caron meets Jean under strange circumstances, there is a strong professional mutual admiration between them.

Alex Gaumond previously had a small role in the Anne Hathaway movie The Hustle and guest starred on Death in Paradise.

He’s recently featured in the final season of Derry Girls as the American, Rob.

Claudette is played by Alaïs Lawson

Alaïs Lawson stars in the show as Claudette Hayfield

Alaïs Lawson plays Claudette Hayfield, Dom’s daughter.

Claudette has spent most of her life in Sainte Victoire.

She is fiercely protective of her father and loyal to her best friend, Xav.

Alaïs studied at Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and has since had some impressive roles!

She’s had some small parts in Grantchester and London Kills.

She also recently starred in the mini-series Domina as Marcella.

Actor David Hecter plays Xavier

Who plays Xavier Beauchamp in the Madame Blanc Mysteries? David Hecter!

David Hecter plays Xavier Beauchamp, Gloria’s son.

Xav has lived in Sainte Victoire all his life, never meeting his French father. He struggles with a gambling addiction that he tries to get the better of, but sometimes the addiction takes over.

David has previously guest starred in series Riviera and D.I. Ray.

Actress Margeaux Lampley plays Celine

Margeaux Lampley as Celine Connor

Margeaux Lampley plays Celine Connor in The Madame Blanc Mysteries.

Celine runs “La Couronne” with her husband Niall and is from Sainte Victoire, but left for the bright lights of Paris at a very early age.

After a failed stint on Eurovision she returned to Sainte Victoire, but isn’t afraid to belt out a song again now.

Margeaux Lampley mainly has French television credits to her name, but she also works as a voice artist in a lot of video games!

Irish actor Aonghus Weber plays Niall in The Madame Blanc Mysteries cast

Aonghus Weber plays Niall Connor in the Acorn TV programme

Aonghus Weber stars as Niall in the show, the joint owner of pub La Couronne with wife Celine.

Niall is originally from Dublin and was a very successful Rugby League player, but his career came to a halt after he suffered a terrible injury.

He is now a popular landlord, but not the best businessman.

Aonghus doesn’t have a lot of credits to his name prior to The Madame Blanc Mysteries, with his best-known role previously being in the Irish language soap Ros na Rún.

Sanchia McCormack plays Charlie in the show

The Madame Blanc Mysteries cast – Sanchia McCormack as Charlie Brodeur

Sanchia McCormack plays Charlie Brodeur, the owner of the local pawn shop.

She has extensive expertise in antiques but is just as comfortable dealing with modern treasures as long as she can make a profit.

Sanchia has previously held a recurring role on EastEnders as D.C Sally Booth.

She’s had a lot of small roles on some very big series including Doctor Who, Sex Education, Silent Witness, The Crown and Broadchurch.

Actress Djinda Kane plays Simone in the show

Djinda Kane is Simone Brodeur in the show

Djinda Kane plays Simone Brodeur, Charlie’s wife.

Simone is young, cute and bold with her sense of style. She has Charlie wrapped around her little finger.

Djinda is also best known on French television, but recently starred in Netflix‘s Marseilles and the film Uncorked.

Who else stars in The Madame Blanc Mysteries?

Felicity Du Jeu features as Adele Berger, the PA to Judith and Jeremy.

ChuckleVision legend, Paul Chuckle, guest stars as Gloria’s father, Trevor.

Paul O’Grady also has a special appearance on the show!

Olivia Caffrey guests star as Barbara and Peter Gaynor features as Rory White.

The Madame Blanc Mysteries will return this December with a Christmas special on Channel 5.



