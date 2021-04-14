Sally Lindsay is back on screens as a co-host of Tenable with presenter Warwick Davis.

And taking to Instagram on Wednesday (April 14), the actress gave fans a glimpse into her latest project with Channel 5.

Sally has co-written a new thriller called The Reluctant Madame Blanc alongside her Mount Pleasant co-star Sue Vincent.

Actress Sally was in Corrie until 2006 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Sally share about her new Channel 5 drama?

The star posted a selfie and told fans the cast were about to do their first read-through of the script.

She wrote in the caption: “About to start the read-through for #MadameBlanc written by me and @damesuevincent for @channel5_tv and @acorn_tv @saffroncherrytv @clapperboard_st.

“It’s been a long road to get here and can’t quite believe we are here. But we are! A special shout to my love @whiteydrums.”

Earlier this week, Sally revealed she was in Malta filming for the project, which she’s also starring in.

“Just landed with @damesuevincent in #Malta to start filming #madameblanc for @channel5_tv,” she captioned a snap of herself and Sue.

“Excited is an understatement,” Sally added.

How much do you know about Sally and her work as a presenter and voiceover artist, as well as her other acting roles?

Read on to find out more about the former Coronation Street star.

Who is Sally Lindsay?

Sally is a 47-year-old actress from Stockport, Greater Manchester.

She’s best known to many viewers for her work on the ITV soap Corrie.

However, Sally has enjoyed an eclectic TV career since her on-screen debut on Top of the Pops at the age of seven, as she’s also been in dramas, comedies, reality TV and documentaries.

She’s recently become a co-host of quiz show Tenable (Credit: ITV)

Why is Sally Lindsay hosting Tenable?

The star hosted her first episode of ITV quiz show Tenable this week, replacing Warwick Davis.

She revealed she’s co-hosting the programme with the actor as he’s been unable to film due to other commitments.

The actress, who will be presenting 25 episodes, said: “I’m a huge fan of Tenable and am delighted I’m able to share the presenting responsibilities with Warwick.

“The demands of his workload meant that he wasn’t able to record every show in the series.”

Warwick confirmed the news, telling fans on Twitter: “Sally is stepping into my hosting shoes for a run of shows while I’m in pre-production for another project.”

She played a FLO in Intruder (Credit: Bernard Walsh/ Chalkboard/ Clapperboard/ ViacomCBS/ Channel 5)

What has the actress been in, including Intruder?

One of Sally’s most recent projects was a role in the Channel 5 drama Intruder, which centred on a wealthy couple whose lives are shattered after they kill a teenage burglar.

In that show, Sally played a Family Liaison Officer called Karen Bailey. It received something of a mixed reaction and was panned by some viewers.

Her first ever TV appearance was in Top of the Pops. She was part of St Winifred’s School Choir, which released a single called There’s No One Quite Like Grandma. It reached number one in 1980.

Sally was also in the dramas Cold Call, Scott & Bailey and Mount Pleasant.

She’s likewise hosted documentary series, including Posh Hotels, alongside pal Nigel Havers, and the recent Channel 5 programme Posh Sleepover.

Elsewhere, Sally has provided voiceover work for programmes including 22 Kids and Counting – about the Radford family – and Ricky & Ralf’s Very Northern Road Trip, starring Royle Family actors Ralf Little and Ricky Tomlinson.

Sally joined the Coronation Street cast in 2001 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who did Sally play in Corrie?

Sally played Shelley Unwin in ITV soap Coronation Street.

Her character first appeared on the cobbles in 2001 and was in the show until 2006, with her final appearance airing in the September that year.

In her exit story, she left for a new job in the Peak District. Before going away, she got pregnant from a one-night-stand with abuser Charlie Stubbs. In a final act of revenge, she informed him the child would never know its father.

The actress with her boys Louie and Victor (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is her husband? Do they have twins?

Sally’s husband is drummer Steve White and they have twin boys.

She gave birth to their sons, Louie and Victor, in 2010.

Shelley and Steve tied the knot three years later, in a ceremony in Greenwich, London.

