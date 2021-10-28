TV

The Long Call on ITV: Viewers shocked by twist as they admit they ‘didn’t see it coming’

Who knew Mr Nice Guy was a wrong 'un?

By Paul Hirons
| Updated:

The Long Call on ITV continued last night (October 27) and dropped a huge twist.

So much so, viewers expressed their shock at the turn of events, with many saying they “didn’t see it coming”.

**WARNING – SPOILERS AHEAD**

Viewers were stunned by the twist in The Long Call
Who saw Ed as a wrong ‘un? (Credit: ITV)

What happened in last night’s episode of The Long Call on ITV?

In last night’s third episode – the series’ penultimate instalment – a whole raft of people were in the frame for the murder of Simon Walden.

Christopher Reasley was being presented as the main suspect, especially when he bought the necklace for Rosa.

Read more: The Long Call on ITV1: Who is in the cast of the crime drama opposite Ben Aldridge?

And Rosa herself, with gentle encouragement from Grace, recounted the story of her abduction, telling Matthew Venn and Jen that she had been sexually assaulted at The Woodyard.

She then dropped the bombshell – it was nice-guy Ed who had assaulted her.

How did viewers react to the twist?

Viewers soon took to Twitter to express their shock at the twist.

One wrote: “The Ed twist admittedly I didn’t see coming. I guess he was too good to be true #TheLongCall.”

Another exclaimed: “Well that was an unexpected twist! Suddenly gets better. #thelongcall”

A third said: “Well that woke me up. Ed, didn’t see that coming.”

Finally, another viewer wrote: “Bloody hell, Ed, I wasn’t expecting that [red faced emojis].”

Viewers were stunned by the twist in The Long Call
Dodgy Dennis and Grace (Credit: ITV)

Who murdered Simon Walden?

While Ed was picked up by police after his girlfriend Caroline gave him up, the question remained: who killed Simon Walden?

Everything pointed to church group leader Dennis, as his domineering ways were beginning to become evident.

Read more: Lucy in The Long Call: How did Sarah Gordy become famous and who did she play in The A Word?

With Matthew putting the squeeze on Grace, the hope is that she will finally crumble and tell the truth about her husband.

The final part is on tonight (October 28) at 9pm on ITV.

