The Long Call is the latest star-studded ITV drama to take us on a detective journey, with a cast led by Ben Aldridge and Pearl Mackie.

But who else is in the cast of the four-part crime story?

Here’s everything you need to know!

The Long Call stars Juliet Stevenson, Pearl Mackie, Ben Aldridge, Martin Shaw and Anita Dobson (Credit: ITV1)

Read more: The Long Call: ITV confirms start date for Ben Aldridge crime drama from Ann Cleeves

The Long Call cast on ITV1 – Ben Aldridge plays DI Matthew Venn

Ben Aldridge, 35, stars as Detective Inspector Matthew Venn, who returns to live in a small community in North Devon with his husband, Jonathan.

He leads the investigation when the body of a man is found on the beach close to his house.

However, the investigation throws suspicion on the whole community and reunites Matthew with the Barum Brethren, the religious group he was raised in.

TV viewers will probably know Devon-born actor Ben for his role as Captain James in the original drama series Our Girl.

He also played “Arsehole Guy” in the comedy series Fleabag, Stuart in Toast, Thomas Wayne in Pennyworth, and Daniel Parish in Lark Rise to Candleford.

The Long Call stars Ben Aldridge and Pearl Mackie (Credit: ITV1)

Read more: The Long Call on ITV: Our Girl and Fleabag actor Ben Aldridge leads the cast

Pearl Mackie portrays DS Jen Rafferty

Pearl Mackie plays Matthew’s partner DS Jen Rafferty in The Long Call cast.

She is a Londoner who has relocated to the isolated destination with her two teenage children – but why?

Actress and singer Pearl played Bill Potts in the hugely popular sci-fi series Doctor Who between 2016 and 2017.

The 34-year-old also played Lucy One in Friday Night Dinner, and Cathy in the film Greed.

Ben Aldridge as DI Matthew Venn and Declan Bennett as Jonathan Roberts in The Long Call (Credit: ITV1)

The Long Call cast on ITV1 – Declan Bennett plays Jonathan

Declan Bennett plays Matthew’s husband, Jonathan.

Former EastEnders star Declan played Charlie Cotton in the BBC One soap from 2014 to 2017.

The 40-year-old actor also starred as Dwayne Reed in Wiener and Wiener.

During his singing career, he previously performed under the name Sumladfromcov, but now performs under his real name.

As a teenager he was a member of pop/rock band Point Break, and he has performed lead roles in shows in London’s West End.

Anita Dobson as Grace Stephenson in The Long Call (Credit: ITV1)

The Long Call cast – Anita Dobson stars as Grace Stephenson

Anita Dobson, 72, portrays Grace Stephenson in The Long Call on ITV1.

Grace is part of the Barum Brethren community.

They are the religious group DI Venn was raised in, but felt forced to break ties with after realising he no longer believed.

Of course, EastEnders fans will recognise Anita Dobson for her role as Angie Watts in the BBC soap between 1985 and 1988.

She went on to play Cath in Split Ends, Gertie in Smokescreen and Mrs Ivy Osborne in Get Well Soon.

Anita has played Edwina Herriot in Doctors, Margaret in The Rebel and Mirabelle Hubble in The Worst Witch.

She is also well known in theatre.

Martin Shaw as Dennis Stephenson in The Long Call (Credit: ITV1)

The Long Call cast – Martin Shaw plays Dennis Stephenson

Meanwhile, Martin Shaw, 76, stars as Dennis Stephenson.

Dennis is also a member of the religious group Matthew left 20 years ago.

Inspector George Gently fans will recognise Martin from his role as the titular detective – a role he played from 2007 to 2017.

Martin is known for his lead roles in The Professionals, Rhodes, The Chief and Judge John Deed.

The actor has also starred as Tony Landry in Strike, Father Jacob in Apparitions, and Robert Kingsford in Always and Everyone.

Juliet Stevenson as Dorothy Venn in The Long Call (Credit: ITV1)

The Long Call cast – Juliet Stevenson plays Dorothy Venn

Actress Juliet Stevenson, 64, portrays Dorothy Venn.

Dorothy is Matthew’s mother, and part of the strict Barum Brethren community.

Juliet is famous for her film roles in Truly Madly Deeply, Bend it Like Beckham, Emma and Nicholas Nickleby.

Her TV roles have included that of Carol in Out of Her Mind, Lady Cassandra Eltham in Riviera, Clem Allingham in The Village, and Louise Elliot in One of Us.

Neil Morrissey as Christopher Reasley in The Long Call (Credit: ITV1)

Who else stars in the cast of the The Long Call on ITV1?

Guest stars include Men Behaving Badly’s Neil Morrissey as Christopher Reasley.

Former Coronation Street star Jenny Platt portrays Bryony Chorley.

Also, Alan Williams plays Maurice Craddle, while Sarah Gordy MBE stars as Lucy Craddle.

Sarah is a British actress who has Down syndrome.

The A Word viewers will know her as Katie Thorne in the series.

Charlie Anson is Rich Chorley, Nia Gwynne stars as Ruth, and Iona Anderson plays Rosa.

Siobhan Cullen and Amit Shah star as Caroline Reasley and Ed Raveley.

The Long Call airs over four consecutive nights, starting on Monday October 25 2021 at 9pm on ITV1.

Are you looking forward to watching The Long Call on ITV1? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.