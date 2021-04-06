The Long Call on ITV is set to be the channel’s next big crime drama.

And now the cast has been announced for the series, penned by the creator of Vera and Shetland.

Ann Cleeves’ new crime series has already become a best-seller, and now it’s set to become a TV series, too.

The new series is from Ann Cleeves (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What is The Long Call on ITV all about?

The novels feature Detective Inspector Matthew Venn, who has returned to live in a small community in North Devon with his husband, Jonathan.

Matthew left the town 20 years ago under a cloud.

Now he’s back to mourn his father, but to take charge of his first major murder.

A body has been found on the beach near to Matthew’s new home: a man with the tattoo of an albatross on his neck, has been stabbed to death.

Ben will play DI Matthew Venn (Credit: Eugene Powers / SplashNews.com)

Who stars in The Long Call on ITV?

Ben Aldridge takes on the lead role of DI Matthew Venn in the series.

The actor previously appeared in Our Girl and Fleabag.

Ben, 35, played Captain Charles James in the BBC One army drama, and A******* Guy in Phobe Waller-Bridge’s award-winning comedy.

Also joining Ben in the show is Emma and Truly, Madly, Deeply actress Juliet Stevenson (who plays Matthew’s mother Dorothy) and Martin Shaw as Dennis.

ITV says that Anita Dobson, Neil Morrissey, Pearl Mackie, Dylan Edwards, Sarah Gordy, Amit Shah and Alan Williams will also appear.

Juliet Stevenson will also star in The Long Call (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Ben say about the role?

Ben narrated the audiobook version of the novels.

He said: “I’m delighted to be playing Matthew Venn, a brilliantly unorthodox detective who audiences will see solving a gripping and intricate case…

“…whilst simultaneously surmounting a deeper, more personal mystery within himself.

It’s a poignant and complex journey of self-discovery and sexual and religious identity.

“It’s a poignant and complex journey of self-discovery and sexual and religious identity, which navigates the tension between pride and shame.

“I feel privileged to be bringing it to ITV viewers in The Long Call.”

Crow Point in Devon is in The Long Call on ITV (Credit: Google Maps)

When will it be on?

ITV says that the series will begin filming this month (April 2021).

This means that it may appear in the schedules later this year.

Or, it could appear in the early part of 2022.