The Long Call cast: Does star Ben Aldridge have a partner? Where else have you seen him?

Crime series The Long Call is set to be your new ITV drama obsession over the next week.

The four-part run, adapted from novels by Vera writer Ann Cleeves, airs over four nights, beginning this Monday (October 25).

Ben Aldridge stars as DI Matthew Venn who returns to his home community in North Devon with husband, Jonathan.

But where have you seen Ben before? And is he single?

Ben Aldridge previously played Captain James in Our Girl (Credit: BBC YouTube)

The Long Call cast: Other TV show starring Ben Aldridge

Ben, who was born in Exeter, has acted professionally for over ten years.

He had his big TV breakthrough in Channel 4’s The Devil’s Whore in 2008.

The 35-year-old has also made appearances in Lewis, Vera and Pennyworth.

However, Ben is perhaps best known for his roles as Daniel Parish in Lark Rise to Candleford and Captain Charles James in Our Girl.

Ben also had a memorable part as Arsehole Guy in Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag.

The Long Call star Ben as Arsehole Guy (Credit: BBC Three YouTube)

Does Ben Aldridge have a partner?

It is not known whether Ben Aldridge is dating, in a relationship or married.

However, Ben told fans in June 2020 he is ‘a member of the the LGBTQ+ community’.

He wrote on Instagram: “The journey to pride was a long one for me.

“I love the LGBTQ+ community and am incredibly proud and thankful to be a part of it.

“So much won. So much more to fight for. #pride.”

The Long Call cast includes Juliet Stevenson, Pearl Mackie, Ben Aldridge, Martin Shaw and Anita Dobson (Credit: ITV1)

Who else is in The Long Call cast?

Doctor Who companion Pearl Mackie, who has also appeared in Doctors and Friday Night Dinner, has a big role in The Long Call.

She plays DS Jen Rafferty, DI Venn’s partner in the investigation.

Declan Bennett, best known as Charlie Cotton’s EastEnders, plays DI Venn’s husband Jonathan, his partner in life.

Stage legend Juliet Stevenson portrays Dorothy Venn while Judge John Deed star Martin Shaw portrays Dennis Stephenson.

EastEnders Angie Watts star Anita Dobson plays Grace Stephenson.

Bryony Chorley is played by former Corrie and Versailles actress Jenny Platt.

And Men Behaving Badly’s Neil Morrissey also appears as Christopher Reasley.

The Long Call airs over four nights on ITV1, starting on Monday October 25 at 9pm.

