The Lazarus Project on Sky Max: How many episodes are there and what’s it about?

The Lazarus Project is new thriller which has landed on Sky – so how many episodes are there are what’s it about?

The series was created by Joe Barton, the mind behind Giri/Haji.

It tells the story of a time-traveller who has to choose between either saving the world or the woman he loves.

So how many episodes are there and who stars in the series?

Here’s everything we know about the Sky thriller.

The Lazarus Project follows George who has a mutation that allows him to travel through time (Credit: Sky)

What is The Lazarus Project about?

The Lazarus Project is time-loop thriller that tells the story of time-travelling George.

George has a mutation that gives him the ability to travel in time.

But when he meets the mysterious Lazarus Project group his life is completely turned upside down.

The Lazarus Project group has the power to turn back time whenever the world is at threat from extinction.

However, when someone he loves is hurt and the project refuses to let him turn back time to save them, he must decide if he wants to take charge of his own fate.

How many episodes of The Lazarus Project are there?

The Lazarus Project has eight episodes in total.

Each episode is one hour long.

How can I watch it?

The first episode of The Lazarus Project aired on Sky Max at 9pm on Thursday June 16 2022.

Subsequent episodes will stream on Thursdays.

However, the impatient amongst you can binge it all at once with your Now membership!

The Lazarus Project stars Paapa Essiedu and Anjil Mohindra (Credit: Sky)

Who is in the cast of The Lazarus Project?

Paapa Essiedu stars as George, the Lazarus Project’s latest recruit.

Paapa Essiedu is best known for playing Kwame in I May Destroy You and Alexander Dumani in Gangs of London.

He also starred in the journalism drama Press.

Anjil Mohindra also stars as Archie, the person who recruits George for The Lazarus Project.

Anjil has recently appeared in crime dramas Vigil and Bodyguard.

Viewers may also recognise the actress from the CBBC show The Sarah Jane Adventures.

Tom Burke stars as Rebrov, the villain of the Sky series.

The actor appeared in the Netflix series The Crown and the films, Only God Forgives and The Souvenir.

He is also known for his roles as Athos in The Musketeers and Cormoran Strike in the BBC series Strike.

The cast is also joined by Rudi Dharmalingham, who starred in BBC One drama The Split and the mini-series Wakefield.

Caroline Quentine also stars in the series.

The British actress became known for her appearances in Men Behaving Badly and Jonathan Creek.

She also portrays DCI Janine Lewis in Blue Murder.

The Lazarus Project was written and created by Joe Barton (Credit: Sky)

Who are the makers of the Sky series?

The series was written and created by Joe Barton, the writer/creator of the BBC crime series Giri/Haji.

Marco Kreuzpaintner, Akaash Meeda, and Laura Scrivano have also directed episodes of The Lazarus Project.

Talking to The Telegraph, Joe Barton explained that he was worried no one would watch the show as the first episode touches on a deadly pandemic.

However, he said there was much worse to come.

“Yeah what we should have been worried about was the next seven episodes,” Joe Barton says.

The next seven episodes will revolve around a missing nuclear warhead and a potential nuclear war started by tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Joe Barton said: “We’ve taken out references to those countries- in fact, we had to change a lot at the 11th hour.

“We predicted the pandemic, we predicted the Ukraine.

“But if you pay attention, the stuff is always bubbling away.”

The Lazarus Project airs every Thursday on Sky Max/Now at 9pm.

