The Larkins has landed like a cosy cup of cocoa on Sunday nights, with a cast of reassuringly famous faces – but who plays the policeman in the ITV1 drama?

The Larkins started earlier this month, and many viewers were left wondering who plays the PC in the village…

Eagle-eyed fans may well have noticed an uncanny resemblance to Pop Larkin actor Bradley Walsh!

In fact, Bradley’s son Barney portrays PC Harness in The Larkins.

Here’s everything you need to know about the actor and his character.

Barney Walsh as PC Harness in The Larkins (Credit: ITV1)

Who plays the policeman in The Larkins on ITV1?

Barney Walsh stars as the policeman in The Larkins.

He’s the dependable PC Harness, who has so far appeared in episode one and the upcoming episode two (on Sunday October 17 2021).

In episode four, the copper is dragged into a village dispute when Pop decides to take justice into his own hands and accuses the stationmaster of pocketing funds!

Barney Walsh plays the policeman in The Larkins – what has he been in before?

Barney Walsh is a relative newcomer to acting.

His role as the policeman in The Larkins is only his fifth acting role in TV and film.

He first appeared on television in 2013 as Kit in Law and Order: UK.

Barney went on to star as Tom Enders in Doctors in 2015.

His next two roles were in films – he portrayed Young Arthur in the 2017 film King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.

In 2019, he played Charlie in Indulgence.

Of course, TV viewers will know Barney best for appearing in Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad from 2019 to 2021.

Barney and his dad Bradley finish off their time in Germany with a wet and wild adventure canyoning in the mountains (Credit: ITV1)

Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad – is it coming back?

The short answer is yes!

Bradders and his son Barney teamed up to travel across the globe in Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad in 2019.

The first series saw them travel the US, taking in LA, Arizona, Texas and New Orleans.

They later extended their American journey in 2020’s series two, when they visited Maine, Vermont, Ohio, Kentucky, Smokey Mountains and Florida.

The subsequent third series saw them travel to The Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Slovenia and Italy.

Viewers loved the pairing and demanded to see a series four…

And there’s good news.

Bradley recently revealed that preparations are already underway for the fourth series.

He told Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning that they’re heading to Scandinavia, and maybe even New Zealand.

When asked where he would like to take his dad next, Barney has previously hinted: “I would love to take dad scuba diving in the Great Barrier Reef.

“I have a PAD license and I love scuba diving. I do it quite a lot when I’m away.

“That would be really cool to take dad to the Great Barrier Reef.”

He added: “It would be great to get him to experience it, I know he’d love it.”

Who plays policeman in The Larkins? How old Barney Walsh?

Barney Walsh was born on December 02 1997.

He is currently 23 years of age.

Barney has a half-sister called Hayley, who is Bradley’s daughter from a previous relationship.

His mum and dad are Bradley Walsh and his wife Donna Derby, a choreographer and a former dancer.

Who is Barney Walsh’s girlfriend?

Barney has so far remained tight-lipped about his relationship status.

But he is believed to be single.

There’s certainly no sign of any romance on any of his social media sites.

He was previously linked to Stephanie Del Valle Diaz, a Puerto Rican musician and model who won the Miss World competition in 2016.

Barney shared several snaps of the model on his Instagram page, including one of the two lounging by a pool with cocktails in hand.

Another showed the pair enjoying a day out zip-lining.

She also accompanied Barney to the 2019 BAFTA TV Awards.

However, the duo haven’t been pictured together since so it’s not clear whether they are still together.

The Larkins continues on Sundays at 9pm on ITV1.

