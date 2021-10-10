The Larkins will return for a Christmas special, ITV1 has confirmed.

Before the first episode of series one had even aired, the channel had committed to a festive edition.

Here’s everything we know so far!

Pop and Ma Larkin have six children! (Credit: ITV)

Read more: The Larkins: Bradley Walsh reveals he was crushed by a pig during filming

Will there be a Christmas special of The Larkins?

ITV has confirmed that there will be a Christmas special of The Larkins.

During a press event for the new series, the cast and crew revealed that there WILL be a special festive edition of the Sunday night drama.

But actress Joanna Scanlan, who plays Ma Larkin, said to expect the unexpected.

She revealed: “It’s not necessarily what you would expect from a Christmas special.

“It has lots of twists and turns.”

She teased: “I think you think you know what you’re going to get…

“And I don’t think you’re going to get what you think you’re going to get out of this Christmas special.”

“I will not say a word specifically but there are lots of twists and turns in it.

“It genuinely does remind you of what Christmas is about – what it really is about – as well as giving you, of course, I hope a lot of laughs and pleasure on the way.

“It’s got a twist, to say the least of it.”

The Larkins Christmas special – what we know so far!

Well, from what we know so far, The Larkins Christmas special will be a highlight of the ITV1 Christmas schedules.

The first series ends on Sunday November 14 2021 and the Christmas special will follow the following month.

Actor Bradley Walsh, who plays Pop Larkin, told The One Show viewers that a one-off festive episode is currently being filmed.

He said: “We’re making the Christmas Larkins in Kent.

“We’ve got all the snow – honestly, it’s amazing, absolutely tremendous. Brilliant, brilliant.”

Sabrina Bartlett takes on the iconic role of Mariette Larkin in The Larkins (Credit: ITV1)

Read more: Bradley Walsh’s weight gain on the set of The Larkins means he needs new suits for The Chase!

When will The Larkins Christmas special air?

The Larkins Christmas special is most likely to be shown on Christmas Day.

ITV will not confirm their Christmas schedules until much nearer the time.

It is reported that ITV hope the festive feel-good one-off will challenge BBC One’s ever popular Call the Midwife.

The Sun reported that The Larkins Christmas special will be a feature-length showing, rather than the usual 60-minute episodes.

A TV insider told the newspaper: “This is one of the year’s most anticipated dramas and a sign of how good they think the finished product is.

“Selecting a show to help boost ratings at the most critical time of the year isn’t a decision ITV would take lightly as it represents a huge investment.

“It’s also something of a risk as they don’t know what the audience reaction is to the reboot yet.”

We’re pretty sure ITV are on to a winner, though.

The Larkins starts on Sunday October 10 2021 at 8pm on ITV1.

Are you looking forward to watching The Larkins? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.