The Larkins: Viewers divided over reboot with some calling it ‘woke’

The Larkins viewers gave their verdict on the first episode of ITV’s reboot of the 1990s hit.

However, while many loved it and called it ‘perfick’ many accused the show of jumping onto the ‘woke’ bandwagon.

Bradley Walsh and Joanna Scanlan in The Larkins (Credit: ITV)

What did The Larkins give us last night on ITV?

Instead of Sir David Jason, Pam Ferris and Catherin Zeta-Jones, we got Bradley Walsh, Joanna Scanlan and Sabrina Bartlett.

Set in a Kent village in the 1950s, it also introduced some multi-cultural characters into the mix, who didn’t feature in the original books.

This included the fab Tok Stephen as Charley – the shy tax inspector who is bamboozled by Mariette’s beauty.

And while this new version of the classic series did a great job in giving us gentle, comforting Sunday night TV, it didn’t go down well with some.

How did viewers react to The Larkins?

Throw in retired Indian army officer the Brigadier, and The Larkins gives us new characters that are brilliantly multi-cultural and reflects 21-century society.

However, some viewers didn’t see it that way and accused it of pandering to the ‘woke’ agenda.

One angry viewer wrote on Twitter: “#TheLarkins Woke on steroids.”

Tok Stephen as Charley and Sabrina Bartlett as Mariette in The Larkins (Credit: ITV1)

Another said: “#TheLarkins Daling Buds Of Woke May.”

A third chuntered: “Oh well I managed five minutes before the Woke altering of history made me turn off.

“I’ll stick with the original #TheLarkins.”

Finally, one fan said: “Got a feeling this is going to turn into a woke box ticking exercise at some point. Hope not.”

It wasn’t all negative reaction for The Larkins

However, the show received praise from other viewers who enjoyed the multi-cultural characters.

One said: “A nice easy bit of Sunday viewing.

“I didn’t even think about any bame or woke stuff until I saw comments on here.

“Maybe it’s people just looking for it. It’s really quite simple, watch something else and pick the bones out of that if you wish… #TheLarkins.”